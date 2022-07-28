ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County Incident Reports for 7/27/22

By Jeremy Newman
 4 days ago
Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested

Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called

Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI

Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
NELSONVILLE, OH
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Dunham Township in Belpre on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road. According to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department chief, the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Fire...
BELPRE, OH
Law enforcement in Athens Co. was involved in a pursuit Thursday evening

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Nelsonville Police Department and deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit Thursday evening. According to reports, a motorcycle rider fled from officers reaching speeds near 100 mph. The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit was eventually terminated. Officials...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
10 Years Later Circle D Remembered in Circleville

Circleville – A massive fire on July 31st 2012 burned a hole into the hearts of local Circleville Residents. Circle D was before my time, but I continuously am reminded on what a central hub for kids the location was. Accoridng to reports, the fire broke out in the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Wood County authorities arrest six accused of trafficking fentanyl

PARKERSBURG — Six Ohio residents were recently arrested by local law enforcement in connection with an alleged ongoing drug case in Wood County. In a press release issued Thursday, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force reported that in recent months, the PNTF began a lengthy in-depth investigation into subjects from Akron, Ohio, traveling to Parkersburg to distribute fentanyl.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Breaking: Multiple Car Crash on 35 in Ross County

ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash possibly involving several crashes around 10 20 pm on Friday. According to early reports possibly up to five vehicles are involved in the crash. The crash is in the area of County Road 550 and US-35 Eastbound, with possible five injuries.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a 16-year-old has been found following the teen’s disappearance Tuesday while swimming in the Scioto River near State Route 348. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 28 stating they had recovered a body believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard Jr.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

