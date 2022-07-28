Athens County Incident Reports for 7/27/22

www.sciotopost.com
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested
Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday in Jackson County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8. Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI
Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
WTAP
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Dunham Township in Belpre on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road. According to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department chief, the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Fire...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Athens Co. was involved in a pursuit Thursday evening
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Nelsonville Police Department and deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit Thursday evening. According to reports, a motorcycle rider fled from officers reaching speeds near 100 mph. The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit was eventually terminated. Officials...
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
sciotopost.com
10 Years Later Circle D Remembered in Circleville
Circleville – A massive fire on July 31st 2012 burned a hole into the hearts of local Circleville Residents. Circle D was before my time, but I continuously am reminded on what a central hub for kids the location was. Accoridng to reports, the fire broke out in the...
Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities arrest six accused of trafficking fentanyl
PARKERSBURG — Six Ohio residents were recently arrested by local law enforcement in connection with an alleged ongoing drug case in Wood County. In a press release issued Thursday, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force reported that in recent months, the PNTF began a lengthy in-depth investigation into subjects from Akron, Ohio, traveling to Parkersburg to distribute fentanyl.
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Seize Bulk Amounts of Drugs in Athens County
On July 27, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4239 Vore Ridge Road, Lot 59, after a long-term investigation into William E. Morgan trafficking in drugs. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. Agents conducted...
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Multiple Car Crash on 35 in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash possibly involving several crashes around 10 20 pm on Friday. According to early reports possibly up to five vehicles are involved in the crash. The crash is in the area of County Road 550 and US-35 Eastbound, with possible five injuries.
WSAZ
Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a 16-year-old has been found following the teen’s disappearance Tuesday while swimming in the Scioto River near State Route 348. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 28 stating they had recovered a body believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard Jr.
