Kiera Schaefers of Huron was named Miss Congeniality during the Outstanding Teen Miss Siouxland Competition held July 16 in Sioux Falls. She was among 13 young women ages 13-26 from across the state to take part in the contest. crowned titleholders will go on to compete at the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition planned in Brookings in June 2023.

HURON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO