Levi Watkins discusses returning to NC State, Keatts, forwards and more

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s offensive line will employ a more aggressive approach in 2022 under new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.’s tutelage. There are three primary blocking techniques that offensive linemen utilize in pass sets: jump, 45-degree and vertical. Jumps are standard fare for play-action and three-step drops as the emphasis is for the offensive lineman to get his hands on the defender across from him as quickly as possible, thereby selling the run and slowing the rush. The 45 technique is similar in intent although used against a defender off the body, thereby prompting the offensive lineman to establish contact after his second kick after a diagonal step toward the defender.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO