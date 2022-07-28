Levi Watkins discusses returning to NC State, Keatts, forwards and more

247sports.com
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Shimko, Durden named to prestigious preseason watch lists
RALEIGH, N.C. -- With just over one month left until the season officially kicks off, NC State keeps racking up the preseason watch list honors. On Monday, it was Joe Shimko who got his time to shine along with returning All-ACC defensive tackle Cory Durden being named to his second watch list this offseason.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Non-conference opponent preview: North Carolina
Indiana’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule was finalized on July 1 and Inside the Hall will have a team-by-team look at all 11 opponents. Today: North Carolina. North Carolina, last season’s NCAA runner-up, will be coming to Bloomington on Nov. 30 as a part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Indiana...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
One-on-one with Mike Elko - Part One - why he took the Duke Head Coaching Job
Mike Elko was the highest paid Defensive Coordinator in the SEC at Texas A&M and had a number of opportunities across college football to become a head coach. But when the opportunity opened up at Duke, his small, private school experience combined with the vision that Nina King was selling for the importance of the football program moving forward, he knew it was the right time to launch his head coaching career.
UNC's Offensive Line in Attack Mode
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s offensive line will employ a more aggressive approach in 2022 under new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.’s tutelage. There are three primary blocking techniques that offensive linemen utilize in pass sets: jump, 45-degree and vertical. Jumps are standard fare for play-action and three-step drops as the emphasis is for the offensive lineman to get his hands on the defender across from him as quickly as possible, thereby selling the run and slowing the rush. The 45 technique is similar in intent although used against a defender off the body, thereby prompting the offensive lineman to establish contact after his second kick after a diagonal step toward the defender.
Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils
The roster has long been complete, and the summer intrasquad scrimmages have kicked into full gear (highlights below). As a result, Duke basketball enthusiasts are noticing more and more goosebumps while dreaming of lineup combinations and whatnot for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. On that ...
cbs17
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Tar Heels to face Michigan in Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE — Organizers of the Jumpman Invitational on Friday unveiled the matchups and schedule for the two-night college basketball event scheduled to debut in uptown Charlotte in December. And they expressed confidence that tickets will sell briskly once they’re available in September. Fans interested in signing up to...
Is Josh Downs in line to make UNC Football history?
Heading into what could be his final season in Chapel Hill, could Josh Downs make some UNC Football history before he departs?. Before his time with the UNC Football program officially comes to an end, standout wide receiver Josh Downs has the potential to re-write some of North Carolina’s receiving records.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
