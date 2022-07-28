ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a child neurologist – what to feed your hyperactive kid to keep them calm throughout the school holidays

By Claudia Jackson
HAVE you ever wondered why your kids can't seem to calm down in the evening? Or why their teachers constantly complain about their behaviour in class?

It could be down to something as simple as the food they eat, and some foods are much worse than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2TUn_0gwkiHQU00
What your kids eat can directly affect their hyperactivity Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuQsq_0gwkiHQU00
Dr Arif Khan shared his top tips for parents Credit: Dr Arif Khan

Paediatric Neurologist and founder of Nuropedia, Dr Arif Khan told Fabulous why the food parents feed their kids is so important when it comes to managing hyperactivity.

He explains: "Feeding your kids the right foods is one of the most effective ways to manage their hyperactivity.

"Undeniably, nutrition can significantly affect the lives of hyperactive kids.

Dr Arif shared some of his best dietary tips to help manage the symptoms of hyperactivity.

Establish a diet routine

With a proper diet plan and routine, your child can overcome hyperactivity.

Ensure that he does not miss any food or stay without eating for long hours.

Discourage fast food

Do not let your child satisfy his hunger with junk foods like chocolates and sodas.

Better yet, go for fresh juices, fruits, and veggies.

Try to include slices of carrot, apple, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and plain yogurt.

Avoid sudden changes

Do not force your child to switch from junk to fresh foods. Instead, make the switch gradually.

That way, your child will develop acceptance and enjoy healthy food.

Find attractive foods

A portion of good food with attractive colours and flavours appeals to children.

Moreover, you can encourage your kid to participate in the meal preparation and have a fun time.

Consult a health professional

Your child’s dietician can help you develop a proper meal plan according to your child’s requirements.

Set an example

If you follow a healthy meal routine, it will set an example for your kid to have a healthy meal time.

Your child is more likely to follow you and can enjoy healthy mealtimes with you.

Consume balanced meals

A combination of vegetables, fruits, omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and whole grains is a great option for hyperactive kids.

Check all ingredients

Ensure to check the labels on the packaging.

Do not offer him foods that have high sugar levels, artificial additives, and processed whole foods.

Sample meal plan for hyperactive children

Breakfast

  • Whole grain toast with scrambled eggs
  • A smoothie made with milk, strawberries, bananas, almonds, and chia seeds

Snack

  • A portion of salad or veggies like cucumber and bell peppers

Lunch

  • Cheese with salsa and any fruit

Snack

  • Dry fruits, cashew nuts, almonds, and dried berries

Dinner

  • Homemade food, green vegetables, and baked potatoes

Dr Arif says: "You can modify this meal plan according to your kid’s taste.

"But do bear in mind that you need to keep refined sugars and preservatives to the minimum and include foods high in vitamin C and anti-oxidants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwW0A_0gwkiHQU00
Having hyperactive kids can be exhausting Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBjb9_0gwkiHQU00
Avoiding overly sugary foods is a must Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saGub_0gwkiHQU00
Well balanced meals can help reduce hyperactivity Credit: Getty

