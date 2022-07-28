www.cumberland.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Remembering my friend, Regina Smithson
Last Saturday evening, as my husband and I were leaving Brentfest, my phone rang. It was someone that would not be normally calling late on a Saturday evening. After picking up, I asked if all was OK, and they replied, “Hold onto your seat, as I have some sad news.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
mainstreetmaury.com
Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies
Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closed Nashville school turned into center for kids dealing with homelessness
The school complex has been re-purposed into a home base for the Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. Although, they serve more than just who those who fit that label.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols could be adding a dynamic playmaker for the 2022 season
Tennessee Vols fans are well aware that the defensive side of the ball could use more depth, but there’s a position on the offensive side of the ball that could also use some more depth. Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh met with the media on Sunday ahead of Tennessee’s...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
atozsports.com
LOOK: 247Sports spits right in Tennessee football’s face with this ranking
Vol fans often say that despite the recent rough years its football program has had, Tennessee still recruits itself. Even with the crazy coaching carousel of the last decade, UT as a brand continues to carry serious weight in the college football world. But according to a ranking posted this...
Nashville Parent
Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates
The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
7 Places To You Need To Visit In Tennessee If You Love Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is probably one of the biggest celebrities born in Tennessee, and there are so many places across the state that honor her legacy, despite the fact that she's still alive. Perhaps you're the ultimate Dolly fan, and you've been wanting to visit her home state to simply appreciate...
Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.
3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Comments / 0