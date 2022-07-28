ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Lebanon, TN
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: Remembering my friend, Regina Smithson

Last Saturday evening, as my husband and I were leaving Brentfest, my phone rang. It was someone that would not be normally calling late on a Saturday evening. After picking up, I asked if all was OK, and they replied, “Hold onto your seat, as I have some sad news.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
williamsonherald.com

Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family

Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies

Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Cumberland University
WTVCFOX

Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ClickOnDetroit.com

Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates

The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy