Louisiana launches third American Academy of Entrepreneurs

www.kedm.org
Related
KEDM
Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers to Respond to Kentucky
At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are deploying to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following devastating flash flooding this week, Louisiana Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Schulze said. The Louisiana volunteers hail from throughout the state, including Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs, Fort Polk, Jackson, New...
KEDM
Louisiana's Little League World Series Champions to be celebrated at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum
They made history becoming the first Louisiana team crowned Little League World Series Champions in 2019. Now, a celebration of their achievement is on deck with a special exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. On Sunday, August 7, a new exhibit called The East Bank All-Stars: Making Little League History honoring the Jefferson Parish team is set to be unveiled during a private reception at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Miss Pelican State Plus Queen and Miss Louisiana America Plus Teen Winners
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The newly crowned Miss Pelican State Plus Queen and Miss Louisiana America Plus Teen Winners joined Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss their experience of being crowned as winners. For more information, be sure to watch the conversation above.
Essence
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
brproud.com
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KSLA
‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation (NLCDC) and others have teamed up to host their back-to-school event, We Are Better Together. The NLCDC has been serving the children of the community by supplying backpacks filled with school supplies for 23 years, and now Praise Temple and...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend. Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Top Lafayette Restaurants Based on Atmosphere, Service & Quality
Here are the Top 5 restaurants in Lafayette based on atmosphere, service and quality.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Lofton Security Service announces promotion
Lofton Security Service Inc., a division of The Lofton Corporation, announced July 27 the promotion of Matthew Bailey to Director of Security Operations. Bailey began his career with Lofton Security in 1998 as an EMT/Security Officer at one of Lofton’s valued clients. Two years later, he was promoted to a Field Supervisor position where he was asked to perform client site inspections across the Greater Baton Rouge area. In 2001, Bailey accepted the influential role of Site Supervisor for one of Lofton Security’s premier clients. Bailey was once again promoted two years later to a management position overseeing all of Lofton’s Field Supervisors across the Greater Baton Rouge area. From 2003 until now, Bailey has continued to excel, being promoted four more times and taking on more responsibility at each stop on his career path. His industry knowledge and expertise, his ability to understand his clients’ security needs and execute the delivery of that service, as well as his ability to identify, train, and coach Security Officers has been the core of Bailey’s evolution to his latest promotion.
listenupyall.com
Governor’s Office of Community Programs to distribute school supplies
Baton Rouge – The Governor’s Office of Community Programs is hosting several back-to-school community fairs across the state, beginning Saturday. Director, Katina Semien-Smothers said because they understand that for families, and especially this year with inflation, it’s difficult to purchase school supplies and they wanted to make it a fun event.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
Comments / 0