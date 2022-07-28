ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Poisoned British father and son killed in Bangladesh had mysterious 'blue and brown liquids in their nose' police reveal as three other relatives remain seriously ill in hospital

By Jack Newman, Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The poisoned British father and son who were killed in Bangladesh had mysterious 'light blue and brown liquids in their nose', police sources have revealed.

Rafiqul Islam, who is in his 50s, and Mahiqul Islam, 16, were found dead in a rented flat locked from the inside in the Tajpur area of Sylhet.

The taxi driver's wife Hosne Ara Islam, 40, their daughter Samira Islam, 19, and son Sadikul Islam, 21, were also found unconscious on Tuesday.

Samira remains in a critical condition and the trio are still in hospital at Sylhet's MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Police are still baffled at how the family were poisoned but investigators found liquids in the nose of the father and son during an autopsy, local outlet Prothomalo reported.

The hospitalised wife also had injuries on her forehead, and only she and her daughter had eaten on Monday night, further puzzling police.

The flat also had no air conditioning.

Sylhet district superintendent of police Farid Uddin said: 'How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation.'

'But, at first glance, it looks like murder using poison.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFpW4_0gwkeBhc00
Rafiqul Islam, who is in his 50s, has been named as one of the victims of the Bangladesh poisoning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvETW_0gwkeBhc00
The family rented an apartment in the same building that Hosne Ara Islam's family lived in the Osmani Nagar district of Sylhet of Bangladesh

Rafiqul's brother-in-law Abdul Mumin Khan told the BBC: 'I didn't know what to do or what to say.

'Everyone is very sad. Everybody is crying. My wife, all the time, is crying. I am crying as well.

'I can't believe this has happened. This person is very friendly, a very nice guy. His son is very sweet and friendly. Everyone likes him and he likes everyone. His son is a very, very nice boy.'

The family rented the flat in the same building as his in-laws on July 18 to help treat one of their sons who was sick.

Police have confirmed they came to Bangladesh on July 12 and that they moved into the flat where they were found on July 18.

Uddin told WalesOnline it was believed the incident is a case of poisoning but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

He said: 'After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene we believe this may have been a case of poisoning. The investigation is ongoing into whether it is poisoning or something else.'

He also confirmed that close relatives of the family lived in the same building.

Police took Raiqul's father-in-law Anfor Ali, mother-in-law Badrunnesa, brother-in-law Delwar Hossain and Delwar's wife Shova Begum for questioning, said Uddin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEgTp_0gwkeBhc00
The city of Sylhet (pictured) in east Bangladesh, where Rafiqul Islam, who is in his 50s, and his son Mahiqul Islam, 16, were found poisoned in a house along with three other members of their family who are currently in hospital

Speaking to local media on Tuesday, he said: 'The other people in the building are close relatives of the victims.

'We questioned them. At the moment we believe they fell asleep after dinner last night. This must be investigated further.'

After dinner on Monday, July 25, police say the family fell asleep in the same room. Between 10am and 10.30am on Tuesday their relatives tried to open the door to the flat.

They called the police when they heard no sounds inside. Police found the door locked, broke it open, and recovered the five unconscious victims inside. District superintendent Uddin said the investigation was continuing.

One neighbour of the family in Cardiff said: 'My [family member] called me in the morning saying two passed and that three members of the family were in hospital.

I thought maybe it had been an accident and then we heard something about poisoning. What happened is just speculation at the moment. It's really sad.

'We've been living near them for more than 25 years. They are a quiet family who do their own thing. I couldn't believe it, I've been getting so many phone calls. They were just a nice, neat family. They've been away for a couple of weeks.'

A second neighbour added: 'I'm a taxi driver as well and I've known them around 20 years. I know [Rofikul] - he's a really good guy. I found out on social media. We just thought they were going on holiday to Bangladesh.'

Labour councillor for Riverside Kanaya Singh spoke to WalesOnline about the incident. He said: 'Clearly this is a worrying and tragic event. Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very highly of the family and our thoughts are with them.

'There is also a great deal of concern because many people from Riverside go to Bangladesh on a regular basis. I hope that the authorities are able to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.'

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delwar Hossain
