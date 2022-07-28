ONLINE coins, woodworking tools, rototiller, and misc.

www.farmanddairy.com
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
scriptype.com
Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated
June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
News-Herald.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
ZZ Top Brings ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour to Ohio: Photo Gallery
ZZ Top made their first appearance at Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival last night, delighting the crowd at Ohio's Blossom Music Center with their unique blend of rock and blues. You can see exclusive photos from the show below. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons was in a particularly playful...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron's John S. Knight Center is all abuzz. The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is in town, finally. "We started out on this project in 2019, but COVID shut us down," event co-organizer Tony Urbanek says. Urbanek is joined by the other co-organizer, Elizabeth Clay. Over...
Ohio grocery store reopened this month after being closed for over 2 years
A popular Ohio grocery store recently reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years. According to local sources, the Earth Fare grocery store at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park closed its doors more than two years ago after filing for bankruptcy.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
Three ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
