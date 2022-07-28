ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

ONLINE coins, woodworking tools, rototiller, and misc.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
RICHFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival

Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
KIRTLAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational underway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron's John S. Knight Center is all abuzz. The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is in town, finally. "We started out on this project in 2019, but COVID shut us down," event co-organizer Tony Urbanek says. Urbanek is joined by the other co-organizer, Elizabeth Clay. Over...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Three ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
AKRON, OH

