Sylvan Esso sets new moods on their new single “Didn’t Care”

Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: SASAMI
While on tour with Haim, the Los Angeles band SASAMI stopped by our studio to perform a set of new songs that mix overdriven instrumentation and stately melodies. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade session is a musician prolific and versatile producer and session player. Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth leads the namesake project SASAMI, an outlet for her creative and eclectic solo work. Previously a member of Cherry Glazerr and King Tuff, Sasami’s solo career was cemented in 2019 with the release of her self-titled debut. An intimate collection of home-recorded hooks, Sasami is a showcase not just for Ashworth’s songwriting but her ear-catching production style.
15 concerts to see this week, including Ani DiFranco, Oh He Dead, Santana, and more
Many festivals, some album releases, one epic lineup of living legends. As we head into August, we have an assortment of outdoor and indoor shows, of singer-songwriter and party rockers, and no fewer than three regional festivals. Here are 15 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around the Philly region; consult the Concerts and Events section of our website for complete listings and ticket info.
