Sylvan Esso sets new moods on their new single “Didn’t Care”

While on tour with Haim, the Los Angeles band SASAMI stopped by our studio to perform a set of new songs that mix overdriven instrumentation and stately melodies. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade session is a musician prolific and versatile producer and session player. Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth leads the namesake project SASAMI, an outlet for her creative and eclectic solo work. Previously a member of Cherry Glazerr and King Tuff, Sasami’s solo career was cemented in 2019 with the release of her self-titled debut. An intimate collection of home-recorded hooks, Sasami is a showcase not just for Ashworth’s songwriting but her ear-catching production style.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO