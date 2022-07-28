Armani White signs to Def Jam Recordings amid viral success of single “Billie Eilish”

Nicki Minaj has just dropped the trailer to her upcoming docuseries dubbed Nicki and for all the "Barbs" out there, the docuseries is coming "sooner than you think." The "Super Bass" rapper released the 2-minute trailer on her social media channels Thursday, and it's billed as "a story so raw it can only be told by a legend this real." The trailer begins with a young Nicki rapping before you hear her voice, "You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO