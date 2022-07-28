Man seriously injured in stabbing at Queens nonprofit

Police investigating stabbing a the Fortune Society in Queens 00:34

NEW YORK - A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing at a nonprofit organization in Long Island City .

It happened inside The Fortune Society. Police say the two people involved know each other and are clients of the organization, whose mission is to "support successful reentry from incarceration."

It's located on Northern Boulevard near 40th Road.

Police say around 2 p.m. Thusday, two men got into a dispute at the nonproft. A 30-year-old stabbed a 34-year-old in the stomach and then ran off.

The CEO of the organization released a statement:

"We are horrified by today's incident at our headquarters in Long Island City. We are still gathering facts but as of now know only that one of our program participants was seriously injured and is now hospitalized. We have never had an incident like this happen in my 33 years leading this organization. We pride ourselves on providing a safe and welcoming environment and do not tolerate violence of any kind. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement," said JoAnne Page, president and CEO of the Fortune Society.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police are still looking for the suspect.

No description beyond his age has been provided.