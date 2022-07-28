ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL star Dani Laidley is the epitome of disco-chic as she steps out with childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie to attend the season two world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in Sydney

By S. Shipley
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dani Laidley ensured all eyes were on her on Thursday night when she stepped out to attend the season two world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in Sydney.

The former AFL star looked sensational in a gun-metal grey frock that cinched in at the waist, as she stood alongside partner Donna Leckie.

The 55-year-old accessorised her Studio 54-esque ensemble with statement jewellery, including a sparkling silver necklace, drop earrings and glittering heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjHd_0gwkVOqu00
AFL star Dani Laidley ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out to attend the season two world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in Sydney on Thursday. Pictured with childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie

Dani made sure her makeup popped on the red carpet as she posed for waiting photographers in a classic red lip, metallic eyeshadow and lashings of mascara.

Meanwhile, childhood sweetheart Donna dazzled in a red bodycon dress with a thigh-high split.

She wore her hair in a half-up half-down do and completed her look with a classic makeup palette.

It took almost 45 years for Dani Laidley to discover she had gender dysphoria after struggling with her identity since she was six years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw3HR_0gwkVOqu00
The former AFL star looked sensational in a gun-metal grey frock that cinched in at the waist, as she stood alongside her partner, Donna Leckie. Meanwhile, her childhood sweetheart dazzled in a red body con dress with a thigh-high split

Dani Laidley was born Dean James Laidey and played 151 AFL games for West Coast and North Melbourne before carving out a 149-game coaching career with the Kangaroos.

While it was only five years ago that she got a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria, it's something Laidley has carried with her for a long time.

'My first recollection is about six years of age, way, way back,' Laidley told Triple M.

'Now I am 55, so what is that, 49 years, god.

'It was really difficult to know that I felt so different on the inside to what was on the outside and then, given that I started playing league footy when I was in high school, to have this persona, and some called me the Junkyard Dog back in the day, it was so far removed from the person I really was and that was very difficult and it took its toll.

'I felt like I was walking around with a boat anchor on my head for many, many years, but I was too scared, ashamed, embarrassed to go and find out about it, but I knew there was something different about how I was feeling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1NIt_0gwkVOqu00
Dani Laidley was born Dean James Laidley and was both a player and a coach at AFL level

Earlier this week, Stan revealed Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin and Lucy Lawless will be appearing on the brand-new season of the Stan Original Series.

The homegrown wildlife warriors and star of Xena: Warrior Princess are the first three guests announced ahead of the premiere on Saturday, July 30.

'How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?!' Bindi and Robert said.

'We're big fans and we're chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJb5N_0gwkVOqu00
Earlier this week, Stan revealed Bindi Irwin , Robert Irwin and Lucy Lawless will be appearing on the brand-new season of the Stan Original Series. Pictured: RuPaul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TV8AO_0gwkVOqu00
'How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?!' Bindi and Robert said. (Both pictured)

Lucy Lawless added: 'I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys!

'Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!'

It comes after the fabulous queens taking part in season two of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under were recently announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8lHn_0gwkVOqu00
'I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys!' said Lucy Lawless (pictured)

The 10 new contestants competing for the crown were introduced in a trailer released by Stan earlier this month.

Host RuPaul Charles, who looked exquisite in a glamorous silver dress, declared: 'We're back, and my Down Under Queens are ready to shine brighter than ever.'

RuPaul will be joined on the panel by returning judges Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

There is a diverse range of talent this season, including a fire-breather, an Australia's Got Talent semi-finalist and queens with First Nations and Māori heritage.

'I am thrilled to produce and host a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,' RuPaul said in a statement.

'We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens.'

Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under premieres Saturday, July 30, at 5pm only on Stan

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season two cast

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25

Aubrey is no stranger to being in front of the camera, as she is already a budding actor and musical artiste.

This fashion-forward queen originally hails from Timaru, New Zealand, but is now based in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmFqm_0gwkVOqu00
Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Beverly Kills started doing drag within just a few months of turning 18.

Not just a pretty face, she offers something extra with her burlesque, including a good whipping and some fire breathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSQLQ_0gwkVOqu00
Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27

Faúx Fúr has been a regular face, and the loudest voice, on the Sydney drag scene for the last seven years.

She is proud to represent her Asian heritage, and comes with the biggest of hearts to uplift others through all her performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScfaO_0gwkVOqu00
Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made her way to Sydney in 2015.

She co-founded 'Drag Storytime' in 2016 where she reads to children while dressed in drag to teach them about inclusion, acceptance and love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQVb7_0gwkVOqu00
Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Kween Kong is originally from New Zealand, and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, currently residing in Adelaide.

She is the matriarch of Haus of Kong, a drag collective that aims to change the lives of its young recruits both on and off the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXVR9_0gwkVOqu00
Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty among the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career that spans more than 20 years.

In 2016, she was a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent, combining her drag and musical theatre talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTZ24_0gwkVOqu00
Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle, NSW.

In 2018, she was crowned Vancouver's most 'Fierce Queen', before returning to Newcastle to build a thriving drag community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az3vC_0gwkVOqu00
Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28

Growing up in the suburbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth always stayed true to herself and never let the bullies and naysayers keep her down for long.

She represents both First Nation Australian and Māori queens and has a reputation for being a versatile, multi-talented performer and host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkTi4_0gwkVOqu00
Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag performer best known for winning the $10,000 cash prize on the Kiwi series House of Drag.

She is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade, bringing drag to small towns across Aotearoa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oLos_0gwkVOqu00
Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25

Starting out at the age of 18, Yuri Guaii has been doing drag for going on eight years, making her start in the Auckland drag scene.

Having studied fashion design, her secret weapon is her sewing skills and she is known for creating all her own show-stopping drag looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaQGq_0gwkVOqu00
Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25

Daily Mail

'We've changed the game hopefully across the world': Leah Williamson leads England heroes hoping to inspire the next generation after Euro 2022 glory against Germany... as she hails 'missing ingredient' Sarina Wiegman

It started with a chorus of Three Lions and ended with Rachel Daly performing River Deep, Mountain High. Seven thousand people packed into Trafalgar Square for England's Euro 2022 victory celebration in central London. Players donned bucket hats and wore sunglasses to hide tired eyes after they had partied at...
SOCCER
Variety

‘Ms. Marvel’ Actor Mehwish Hayat, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Director Lena Khan Unveiled as First Patrons of U.K. Muslim Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Actor and campaigner Mehwish Hayat (“Ms. Marvel”) and writer-director Lena Khan (“Never Have I Ever”) have been revealed as the first patrons for charity U.K. Muslim Film (UKMF). UKMF works to change perspectives through championing underrepresented talent and voices, both on-screen and behind the camera and also advises the entertainment industry on how to authentically represent Muslims on-screen. Hayat, whose hit films in Pakistan include “Actor in Law,” “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” “Load Wedding” and “Chhalawa,” has widely spoken out about human rights abuses on the global stage and has been particularly vocal about the...
WORLD
Deadline

Ana De Armas Feted At Deauville; ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Heads Into Production (Exclusive); Edinburgh Juries Set; ‘Mr Limbo’ Deal (Exclusive); Viaplay Original; Blue Ant Promotions — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Blonde’ Star Ana De Armas To Be Feted At Deauville Andres Dominik’s buzzed about Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11) after its Venice world debut, where lead actress Ana de Armas will be feted with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. Cuban-born De Armas’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years on the back of performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, and most recently The Gray Man. Past recipients of the Hollywood Rising Star Award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012),...
NFL
Daily Mail

A fairytale wedding! Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha, 36, who studied at St Andrews and Oxford marries model girlfriend Franziska Reutter, 33, in a stunning ceremony in a castle in Carinthia

Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter have tied the knot at a stunning service in Carinthia. The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the richest in Austria-Hungary, wed 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones last weekend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
