Protest Over 15th-century Land Grab Doctrine Interrupts Papal Mass In Canada

International Business Times
Exclusive-Luxembourg Banks Told To Freeze Ecuador Assets Amid Perenco Dispute, Documents Show
A Luxembourg bailiff has ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador in Luxembourg accounts as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters show. Ecuador's government pledged in June 2021 to honor the...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
What you need to know about Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
International Business Times
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
International Business Times
Surviving Russian Soldiers ‘Fled In Panic’ After Group Was Attacked By Ukraine Army
Russian soldiers who survived a counteroffensive launched by the Ukrainian army have fled the war “in panic,” according to a report. The report posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) on Monday said that Russian soldiers who conducted a reconnaissance mission in the village of Yakovlivka in Donetsk Oblast suffered massive losses after they were discovered by the Ukrainian military.
International Business Times
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
International Business Times
Ukraine Says Scores Of Russians Killed In Southern Fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro...
International Business Times
Factories Squeezed By Higher Prices, Weak Demand
Factories across the United States, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday, likely adding to fears of economies sliding into recession. A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for July showed new orders falling...
International Business Times
Man Arrested With Rifle Outside New York Home Of Iranian-American Journalist
An Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist said it was "shocking" to learn that a man had been arrested last week with a loaded AK-47 rifle outside her Brooklyn, New York, home. The journalist, Masih Alinejad, last year was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed kidnapping plot. Alinejad...
International Business Times
'Relief For The World' As Ukraine Grain Ship Leaves Odesa
A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it "a day of relief for...
International Business Times
Beirut Silo Collapses, Reviving Trauma Ahead Of Blast Anniversary
Part of the grain silos at Beirut Port collapsed on Sunday just days before the second anniversary of the massive explosion that damaged them, sending a cloud of dust over the capital and reviving traumatic memories of the blast that killed more than 215 people. There were no immediate reports...
Taiwan premier 'warmly welcomes' foreign guests when asked about Pelosi visit
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.
International Business Times
Exclusive: France, Italy, Spain Call For Tech Firms To Pay For Telecoms Networks
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
International Business Times
First Grain Shipment Since Russian Invasion Leaves Ukraine Port
The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odessa on Monday under a landmark deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who brokered the plan with Turkey, welcomed the announcement. Kyiv said it would...
International Business Times
Big Tech Should Share Europe Network Costs - France, Italy, Spain Document
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
International Business Times
U.N. Brigade In Congo Opened Fire At Border Post, Killing Two
Soldiers returning from leave to a United Nations intervention brigade in Democratic Republic of Congo opened fire at a border post, killing at least two people and injuring 15 others, Congo's government and the U.N. peacekeeping force said on Sunday. The incident at the Congo - Uganda border post in...
International Business Times
'VIP Trips' Cost Migrants Their Lives In Texas Smuggling Tragedy
At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch. Both had borrowed thousands of dollars and paid extra to secure what smugglers promised would...
