Idaho State

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Hilariously Rips Oregon, Idaho Merger

By Kevin Miller
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
American Patriot
3d ago

There's a lot of angry people all over the northwest and for those of you who are not, you are either not paying attention or are part of the problem.

Shawn Garrett
3d ago

it may be far fetched but there arenso many Oregonians that do nit feel like they are evened listened to anymore. Kate Brown won't address the problems of the eastern and southern areas of the state other than wild fires which almost all loggers and experienced forestry people say she has mishandled for years. she didn't help when small businesses were forced to close for good because of her shut doen orders. she didn't help with the rise of suicides and alcoholism in the state. she isn't tough on crime, she has increased taxes. the only people Brown has helped is Antifa and BLM protestors/rioters. the rest of Oregon wants out and Idaho seems a lot more grounded in its politics and regulations.

donaldgroomedivanka
3d ago

That is a hysterical headline! 😆Idaho isn’t interested in acquiring Eastern Oregon, too much of a welfare case. Y’all could just MOVE to Idaho instead of expecting everyone else in two states to accommodate your wants. 🤦‍♀️

ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

