A Healthy Michael Thomas Can Push The Saints To Contention

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Would Notre Dame bring Pac-12 team in package deal if they join Big Ten?
Notre Dame is reportedly being pursued by the Big Ten as the conference expands. If the independent school chose to join the Big Ten, they reportedly are expected to bring a Pac-12 school with them. Stanford’s athletic director spoke Friday during the Pac-12’s media event ahead of the college football...
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Which Eagles starters are in danger of losing snaps this summer?
The Eagles were very busy when it came to the 2022 offseason. Whether it was trades, or the draft, the team added quality players to help fill in some of the most pressing holes on the roster. With an influx of new players, however, comes a decrease in playing time for some of the players that were already on the roster. Which veterans could be squeezed out of some of their snaps by the time Training Camp ends?
Do the Braves have another Michael Harris-type prospect on their hands?
As you can see, Grissom has had a big month of July — slashing .448/.579/.759/1.338 with the Rome Braves before getting the call to Mississippi. Where he hasn’t missed a beat, posting a .380/.426/.580/1.006 slash line. He has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs over his first twelve games of AA ball.
MLB・
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
A third former Notre Dame wide receiver joins Steelers
There have been some memorable former Notre Dame stars that have won Super Bowls with arguably the most successful NFL franchise of the Super Bowl era in the Pittsburgh Steelers, but to my knowledge there have never been three former Notre Dame wide receivers on the same NFL team simultaneously.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I just think it's stupid'
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell doesn’t like the reasoning behind the usage of “Guardian Caps,” a new protective measure worn on the helmet to help reduce the severity of impacts between players during NFL practices. The Packers have been wearing the covers on helmets of...
Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?
Former Cal defensive back is competing against a first-round draft pick for that spot
NFL・
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
Patriots' carousel at cornerback is in full force in training camp
The New England Patriots are still experimenting heavily with their secondary as they enter the padded portion of training camp. It’s common for New England to open competition at every position, but cornerback is a spot where the Patriots seem entirely uncertain. During the team’s first padded practice on...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Should The Giants Really Have Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo?
The trade market for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is growing as preseason is nearly here. However, some very interesting teams are rumored to be interested in the 49ers quarterback. One of those teams is the New York Giants. But should they be interested in him when they...
NFL・
Myles Turner Responds To Report Claiming He Wants Out Of Indiana: “One Cap, Two Cap, Red Cap, Blue Cap”
Myles Turner has been linked with a move away from Indiana for a long time now. The talented big man was mentioned in rumors placing him in Golden State, Los Angeles and more. In the end, he has stayed with the Pacers, who are entering a rebuilding era right now.
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Report: Astros eyeing possible trade for Nationals' Josh Bell
The Houston Astros are looking for the missing pieces for a World Series run and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, that means acquiring a first baseman and/or a catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Heyman says one name that has been discussed is Washington Nationals...
