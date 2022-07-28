ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gossip Girl’ Coming Back for Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Max Series

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YhM6_0gwkA6em00

Hey, Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season — and there may be another cameo from one of the original cast members .

Before the HBO Max series debuted in 2021, showrunner Joshua Safran emphasized that the new episodes were meant to be a continuation of the original CW teen drama . “I wish there was the proper word because it isn’t a remake, isn’t a reboot. It truly is just years after the original," he explained to Us Weekly in December 2019. "I kind of look at it as sort of what Marvel does or the DC Universe. You’re just looking at a different angle inside the universe."

He didn't rule out the possibility of the OG cast coming back for a cameo or two , but many of the actors — including Penn Badgley , Blake Lively , Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford — are busy with other TV shows and films.

Still, season 1 contained plenty of references to Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf and the gang, as well as the return of several minor characters , including Nelly Yuki ( Yin Chang ). In the original series, Nelly was a frenemy and academic rival of Blair's who eventually turned on Queen B. When she returned in the new show's first season, Nelly had established herself as a powerful magazine editor; the students run into her at a Halloween party.

In June 2022, Gossip Girl 's social media accounts teased a season 2 cameo from a major player in the original series: Georgina Sparks, who was portrayed by Michelle Trachtenberg . "It only takes one spark ... to start a fire," read the text over a video that showed Georgina sitting in an auditorium and clapping.

HBO Max didn't confirm the casting news at the time, but Safran tweeted: “The cat has escaped the bag — thank Jesus!”

Despite the return of the Upper East Side's most notorious socialite, Gossip Girl viewers likely shouldn't get their hopes up for a Blair or Nate appearance. "We made a decision early on — and I was nervous about this decision, but definitely came to believe it was right — that the audience would never accept these characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters," Safran told The Daily Beast in July 2021. "They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Gossip Girl season 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. to Season 19 Cast

Harry Shum Jr. will join ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for its upcoming 19th season, adding to a group of new characters played by recently cast actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. Shum will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a character described as sharp-witted, impatient...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall

Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Jesus
Person
Michelle Trachtenberg
Person
Leighton Meester
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

Not over yet! After filming wrapped on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, many of the cast members went through major changes that left viewers curious about the show's future. As episodes of the Bravo series aired in October 2021, Lala Kent sparked breakup rumors when she wiped all photos of her then-fiancé, Randall Emmett, from […]
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
epicstream.com

Criminal Minds Reboot Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Criminal Minds is back with a vengeance. Two years after the 15th season of the original Criminal Minds series aired its last episode, we finally got to learn more about the reboot. Criminal Minds first came out in September 2005; this time, Paramount+ will handle the reboot series, which is practically the 16th season of the series. Here is everything we know about Paramount’s Criminal Minds reboot.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Original Series#Hbo#Marvel#The Dc Universe#Og
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
THEATER & DANCE
NME

AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer

AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Spinoffs

The Walking Dead, as we know it, is coming to an end. The sad news was announced in September 2020, but we still have eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 to air (beginning October 2 at 9 p.m. on AMC). Thankfully, the franchise is more alive than ever,...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Netflix Sues ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ Writers Barlow & Bear for Copyright Infringement: Everything to Know

Trouble in the ton! Netflix’s Bridgerton has fast become one of the streamer’s most popular hit series, which soon inspired plenty of fan theories, content creation and original music. Following the season 1 premiere of Bridgerton in December 2020, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear announced their intentions to make their own musical inspired by the show via TikTok. […]
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

The CW Ending Long-Running Series With Upcoming Season

Barry Allen's run as the fastest man on television will be coming to an end soon. The Flash will end with its upcoming ninth season, The CW said Monday. The announcement comes after widespread speculation that the show would be coming to an end as it outlived other Arrowverse shows.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Joe LoCicero: ‘This Birthday Hits Different’

Mama to be! Nearly three years after Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero tied the knot, they are expanding their brood. “This birthday hits different ❤️,” the Jane the Virgin alum, 38, captioned a Saturday, July 30, Instagram montage, including footage of the pair looking at a positive pregnancy test and crying. LoCicero, 35, also shared a sweet tribute […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy