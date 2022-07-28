Paying Your Rent on Time Now Qualifies You for a Mortgage Loan

myrtlebeachsc.com
wpde.com
Private group working to revitalize downtown Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A private group of investors, known as the Dillon Community Alliance, is seeking to revitalize downtown Dillon. The group has bought and rehabbed a few historic buildings. Former Dillon Mayor Todd Davis is an investor and he's also the liaison between the city and the...
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
WMBF
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, the second highest prize in 20 years. People rushed to gas stations to buy a $2 ticket with dreams of how many houses they would buy and where they would go first on vacation.
Coastal Carolina University economics professor explains what JetBlue, Spirit merger could mean for your wallet
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University economics professor broke down what’s next in JetBlue’s expected purchase of Spirit Airlines, and what that could mean for many wallets in Myrtle Beach. It was announced Thursday that JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit for nearly $4 billion. In 2021 Spirit Airlines carried the most […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
State of S.C. has $46.2 million in unclaimed funds for Horry County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 28, 2022) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be looking for you. That’s because his office has more than $46.2 million in unclaimed funds that belong to people living in Horry County. “Did you know one in 10 people have unclaimed funds? An important part...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
wpde.com
CareSouth Carolina holding back-to-school bash with free supplies
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — CareSouth Carolina is holding a back-to-school bash Saturday at the Dillon Wellness Center on Commerce Drive. Free back-to-school supplies will be given to the first 300 school-age children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The child must be present to receive supplies. CareSouth Carolina has...
myhorrynews.com
New York City gal thrived in the backwater of Horry County
Before it became common for Yankees to move South, a New York City gal moved to Horry County and learned to love it here. But, getting acclimated to the Southern lifestyle, took some time, according to Sylvia Lilly Bell. Writing in the Vol. 27, No. 1 edition of the Independent...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
wpde.com
Billion dollar payout brings routine, infrequent lottery players to South Carolina shops
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Odds are you purchased a ticket for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night. There's a 4% chance you may get your money back if you bought just one ticket. There's an even slimmer chance that you win it all. However, it's the lottery, you never go in with the expectation of winning, it's more about the "what if".
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
COVID-19 numbers up in Horry County hospitals, but not as bad as last summer
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 numbers are up in hospitals, but not as bad as last summer, according to organizations. Conway Medical Center officials have noticed a slight uptick in hospitalization for the virus over the last month, but said it’s nothing compared to prior years. CMC COVID-19 inpatient data this year shows that […]
wpde.com
'Selfie stations' pop up on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Visitors to downtown Myrtle Beach now have a new spot to capture memorable moments. Selfie stations have been added to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk as part of the $3.7 million re-decking. City officials said they have added a couple of places where families can...
Tidelands Health offers unique ‘prescription’ for walking at Brookgreen Gardens
MURRELLS INLET S.C. (WBTW) — Some patients at Tidelands Health are walking their way to back better health with the hospital’s new unique prescription. The hospital is offering qualifying patients a walking program prescription redeemable for a free, 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens. Tidelands Health family practice doctors are hoping patients take a step in […]
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach holds first vacation giveaway fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser. The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a […]
Conway woman in search of life-saving kidney
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman is in search of a kidney donor after spending 20 years in and out of the hospital. “When, and if I do get a kidney, I’ll get my life back,” Diana Miller said. Miller was 33 years old when her world flipped upside down the moment she was […]
‘He was the best boy’: Horry County deputies to hold escort for retired K-9 with terminal cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will hold an escort Friday for a retired K-9 who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Former K-9 officer Kane was diagnosed with a terminal cancer, and his handler Cpl. Misty Puckett decided to put him down “to ease his suffering,” according to a news release […]
Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach. Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love. Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
