ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Paying Your Rent on Time Now Qualifies You for a Mortgage Loan

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 4 days ago
myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Private group working to revitalize downtown Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A private group of investors, known as the Dillon Community Alliance, is seeking to revitalize downtown Dillon. The group has bought and rehabbed a few historic buildings. Former Dillon Mayor Todd Davis is an investor and he's also the liaison between the city and the...
DILLON, SC
Axios

Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs

The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Society
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Real Estate
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University economics professor explains what JetBlue, Spirit merger could mean for your wallet

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University economics professor broke down what’s next in JetBlue’s expected purchase of Spirit Airlines, and what that could mean for many wallets in Myrtle Beach. It was announced Thursday that JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit for nearly $4 billion. In 2021 Spirit Airlines carried the most […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court

In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

CareSouth Carolina holding back-to-school bash with free supplies

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — CareSouth Carolina is holding a back-to-school bash Saturday at the Dillon Wellness Center on Commerce Drive. Free back-to-school supplies will be given to the first 300 school-age children from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The child must be present to receive supplies. CareSouth Carolina has...
DILLON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Rent#Freddie Mac#Credit Score#Loan Application#Americans#Fannie Mae
myhorrynews.com

New York City gal thrived in the backwater of Horry County

Before it became common for Yankees to move South, a New York City gal moved to Horry County and learned to love it here. But, getting acclimated to the Southern lifestyle, took some time, according to Sylvia Lilly Bell. Writing in the Vol. 27, No. 1 edition of the Independent...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here

The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
WBTW News13

News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

'Selfie stations' pop up on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Visitors to downtown Myrtle Beach now have a new spot to capture memorable moments. Selfie stations have been added to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk as part of the $3.7 million re-decking. City officials said they have added a couple of places where families can...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Tidelands Health offers unique ‘prescription’ for walking at Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET S.C. (WBTW) — Some patients at Tidelands Health are walking their way to back better health with the hospital’s new unique prescription. The hospital is offering qualifying patients a walking program prescription redeemable for a free, 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens. Tidelands Health family practice doctors are hoping patients take a step in […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Conway woman in search of life-saving kidney

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman is in search of a kidney donor after spending 20 years in and out of the hospital. “When, and if I do get a kidney, I’ll get my life back,” Diana Miller said. Miller was 33 years old when her world flipped upside down the moment she was […]
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach.  Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love.  Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy