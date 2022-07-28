COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rising senior all-arounder Justin Ah Chow and rising junior all-arounder Kameron Nelson are set to compete in the 2022 U.S. Classic, held in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Ah Chow will be competing in the first session and has already qualified for the USA Championships in August. Nelson is looking to secure his spot at the USA Championships by competing in the second session.

