Columbus, OH

Buckeyes Picked Fourth in Big Ten Preseason Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference released its preseason poll and All-Big Ten Team on Monday prior to the start of the inaugural Big Ten women’s volleyball media days. The Buckeyes were selected to finish fourth in the conference, while junior opposite hitter Emily Londot, senior setter Mac Podraza and junior middle blocker Rylee Rader were all selected to the preseason all-conference team.
Buckeyes Open Maui Invitational vs. San Diego State on Nov. 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Maui Jim Maui Invitational revealed the official 2022 Tournament bracket on Monday. Ohio State will open the tournament against San Diego State on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Buckeyes will be the third game of the...
Ah Chow and Nelson Set to Compete at U.S. Classic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rising senior all-arounder Justin Ah Chow and rising junior all-arounder Kameron Nelson are set to compete in the 2022 U.S. Classic, held in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Ah Chow will be competing in the first session and has already qualified for the USA Championships in August. Nelson is looking to secure his spot at the USA Championships by competing in the second session.
