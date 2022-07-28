Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China’s Ant Group – WSJ

www.srnnews.com
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Worries Of Chinese Confrontation As Pelosi Starts Asia Trip That Could Include Taiwan
China conducts live-fire drills, possible buildup near strait as tensions rise over potential visit by U.S. Speaker to Taiwan.
China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
China says U.S. chip act will distort global semiconductor supply chain
HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the U.S. Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
Pentagon official warns China's 'aggressive' behavior in the South China Sea could lead to a 'major incident or accident'
A top Pentagon official warned of a possible major incident if China continues its aggressive behavior. Ely Ratner said recent intercepts from Chinese fighter jets have been "dangerous" and "unsafe." His comments echo concerns recently raised by the top US general and the secretary of defense. Increased aggressive Chinese behavior...
British businesses turning away from China, industry group says
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said in an interview published on Saturday.
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Alibaba added to SEC’s delisting watchlist, shares fall
(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday became the latest company to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted. Alibaba’s shares were down 11% at $89.37 at the closing bell, ending the month 21.4% lower. The e-commerce giant’s shares...
The ruble is now the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar while Russian demand for the yuan soars
The ruble is down more than 16% so far in July after becoming the world's top-performing currency against the dollar earlier this year.
A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation in 1997 when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. China had other priorities. President Jiang Zemin’s government was preparing to...
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
