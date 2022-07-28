ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China’s Ant Group – WSJ

srnnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.srnnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
srnnews.com

China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
Person
Jack Ma
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ant Group#Wsj#The Wall Street Journal#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Hangzhou Yunbo#Reuters
nationalinterest.org

Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’

A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
COMBAT SPORTS
Business Insider

Pentagon official warns China's 'aggressive' behavior in the South China Sea could lead to a 'major incident or accident'

A top Pentagon official warned of a possible major incident if China continues its aggressive behavior. Ely Ratner said recent intercepts from Chinese fighter jets have been "dangerous" and "unsafe." His comments echo concerns recently raised by the top US general and the secretary of defense. Increased aggressive Chinese behavior...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
srnnews.com

Alibaba added to SEC’s delisting watchlist, shares fall

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday became the latest company to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted. Alibaba’s shares were down 11% at $89.37 at the closing bell, ending the month 21.4% lower. The e-commerce giant’s shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy