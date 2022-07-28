ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shameful moment thousands of fans of Turkish club Fenerbahce chant the name of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Dynamo Kyiv score against them in Champions League tie... but Ukrainian team have the last laugh with extra-time win

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 5 days ago

Supporters of Turkish football club Fenerbahce goaded Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv with chants of 'Vladimir Putin' after conceding a goal in a Champions League qualifying match.

Video footage was circulated on Twitter of the moment thousands of Fenerbahce fans joined in with the chant in support of the disgraced Russian president, who ordered the ongoing invasion of Ukraine back in February.

UEFA have launched an investigation into the chants, which came after Dynamo, who are currently exiled from their war-torn country, scored their opening goal through Vitaly Buyalskyi after 57 minutes of the match in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Although Fenerbahce equalised in the 88th minute through Attila Szalai, Dynamo won the match and the tie 2-1 in extra time thanks to a winner by Oleksandr Karavayev to advance to the third qualifying round of Europe's top club competition.

The first leg of the contest had to be played in the Polish city of Lodz because of the security situation in Ukraine. Dynamo will play Austrian team Sturm Graz next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlzHt_0gwk2ias00
Thousands of Fenerbahce fans chanted the name of Russian president Vladimir Putin after their team conceded a goal to the Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv in a Champions League game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO96C_0gwk2ias00
The chanting started after Dynamo Kyiv scored a second-half goal to put them ahead in the tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BGlo_0gwk2ias00
Russian president Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February with the conflict raging on

'I didn't expect such chants, it's a pity,' said the Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu afterwards. The Romanian has previously coached Fenerbahce's city rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey, condemned the pro-Putin chanting on Twitter: 'Football is a fair game. Yesterday, Dynamo Kyiv was stronger.

'It is very sad to hear the worlds of support from the supporters of Fenerbahce in favour of the Russian murderer and aggressor who bombed our country.

'I am grateful for the friendly Turkish people for their support of Ukraine and for their consideration of the inappropriate actions of the fans.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHkR4_0gwk2ias00
Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, condemned the chanting on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XM2Iy_0gwk2ias00
Dynamo Kyiv went on to beat Fenerbahce in extra time to progress in the Champions League

The Fenerbahce-supporting actress Berna Laçin said: 'Whatever the provocation of the player on the field, there is no excuse for crossing the line when it comes to war!

'As a fan of Fenerbahce, I don't accept this. I expect you to protect our colours from the laziness of hooligans.'

The 'provocation' was an apparent reference to Buyalskyi apparently making the symbol of an eagle with his hands towards the home fans after scoring.

Fenerbahce's bitter rivals Besiktas are nicknamed the 'Black Eagles.'

Remarkably, despite the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian Premier League is set to resume in the country on August 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOd4e_0gwk2ias00
The Fenerbahce-supporting actress Berna Lacin also condemned the chanting on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RQ7U_0gwk2ias00
Dejected Fenerbahce players and their coach Jorge Jesus after Dynamo Kyiv defeated them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcvU6_0gwk2ias00
There was delight for the Kyiv team, who have been exiled during the war and play in Lodz, Poland

The competition was suspended when Russia invaded in late February but prominent clubs have been touring around Europe playing friendly and fundraising matches.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Guttsait confirmed the league will start up again but with the stadiums equipped with bomb shelters in case of Russian attack.

Ukrainian forces are pushing to retake the occupied Kherson region as the five-month conflict rumbles on.

Long-range rockets supplied by the United States destroyed the key Antonivskiy Bridge into Kherson, with UK defence officials saying the city is 'virtually cut off from other occupied territories'.

Russia was reliant on the crossing to resupply their troops stationed west of the Dnipro river, who are in danger of being cut off from supply lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNI0M_0gwk2ias00
Heavy damage is seen to Antonovsky Bridge, in Kherson, after Ukraine used HIMARS missiles to strike it - making it impassable 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hC1r_0gwk2ias00
Ukrainian troops use a field gun to fire at Russia troops north of Kharkiv, in the north-east of the country, as they attempt to push Putin's men back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zt9xr_0gwk2ias00
Antonovsky Bridge is the main road route connecting Kherson - on the west bank of the Dnipro River - from the east bank, where Russia's main forces are based 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dblrK_0gwk2ias00

Comments / 0

