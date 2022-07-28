Portage is seeking to raise up to $1 billion to fund late-stage fintechs

www.srnnews.com
Related
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
srnnews.com
Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareholder
(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company’s shares up 21%. Pinterest has “significant potential for growth”, which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing...
srnnews.com
China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
srnnews.com
Dollar hits lowest since mid-June vs yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected. The U.S. dollar index was volatile after data showed U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Wall Street slips, crude slides as weak data feed recession jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street see-sawed and crude prices plunged on Monday as world factory data showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes were last modestly lower on the first day of August, coming on...
srnnews.com
Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street on Tuesday, and U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the U.S. dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession. There were also jitters about an...
srnnews.com
Global Payments to acquire business software firm EVO in $2.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – Payments tech company Global Payments Inc said on Monday it would buy business software firm EVO Payments Inc in a $2.8 billion deal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EBS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srnnews.com
Mosaic sees fertilizer demand supported by tight crop supplies into 2023
(Reuters) -Mosaic Co said on Monday it expects tight grain and oilseed markets into 2023, encouraging the continued use of fertilizers despite their surging costs. “The war in Ukraine, high temperatures in North America and Europe, and developing drought conditions in parts of South America highlight the risk for reduced yields globally,” Mosaic said.
srnnews.com
Exclusive-Luxembourg banks told to freeze Ecuador assets amid Perenco dispute, documents show
LONDON (Reuters) -A Luxembourg bailiff has ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador in Luxembourg accounts as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters show. Ecuador’s government pledged in June 2021 to...
srnnews.com
Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
Comments / 0