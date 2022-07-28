ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage is seeking to raise up to $1 billion to fund late-stage fintechs

srnnews.com
 4 days ago
www.srnnews.com

srnnews.com

Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareholder

(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company’s shares up 21%. Pinterest has “significant potential for growth”, which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
srnnews.com

Wall Street slips, crude slides as weak data feed recession jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street see-sawed and crude prices plunged on Monday as world factory data showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes were last modestly lower on the first day of August, coming on...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street on Tuesday, and U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the U.S. dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession. There were also jitters about an...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Mosaic sees fertilizer demand supported by tight crop supplies into 2023

(Reuters) -Mosaic Co said on Monday it expects tight grain and oilseed markets into 2023, encouraging the continued use of fertilizers despite their surging costs. “The war in Ukraine, high temperatures in North America and Europe, and developing drought conditions in parts of South America highlight the risk for reduced yields globally,” Mosaic said.
INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

