ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Bachelor’ Alum Nikki Ferrell and Husband Tyler Vanloo’s Relationship Timeline

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11T7Ku_0gwk1Xry00

And baby makes three! Bachelor alum Nikki Ferrell and husband Tyler Vanloo are expecting their first child , six years after they tied the knot.

"A little over halfway there and the only thing I’m craving is a glimpse of my abs again 💙," the registered nurse wrote via Instagram in June 2022 alongside a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump while grinning.

Ferrell's pregnancy reveal was flooded with well-wishes from her fellow members of Bachelor Nation, including former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman , who gushed, "Still ridiculously 🔥 and so happy for y’all!!!! Glad the rest of the world gets to celebrate this joy too now! 😘."

Ferrell and Dorfman became friends while vying for Juan Pablo Galavis ' heart on season 18 of The Bachelor , which aired in 2014. Though the former assistant district attorney quit the competition, Ferrell ultimately won Galavis' final rose . However, the pair did not get engaged during the finale. They called it quits in October of that year , despite trying to make their romance work off screen.

“It’s not from a lack of trying on either side," Ferrell confessed to former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison during a red carpet event in January 2015. “I tried really hard and he tried too. I wasn’t going to quit. I’m not a quitter. I tried everything and he tried, too. It wasn’t just a one-side thing . We real-life tried, not TV-tried."

She continued: "He lives in Miami and he’s in the entertainment industry, and that’s his job and his lifestyle. It was really hard for me to fit into that. ... His life in Miami was very much a priority for him, so when I would come there I would feel like I was just kind of, like, thrown into his life . I knew I was never going to be the number one priority. ... But there’s a difference between being the second priority and the seventh priority."

After her relationship with the soccer player ended, Ferrell quietly began dating Vanloo, whom she had been friends with for a few years before appearing The Bachelor . He popped the question in January 2016 during a vacation to Colorado. They tied the knot in her home state of Missouri in October 2016, with Dorfman as one of Ferrell's bridesmaids.

Two years after their romantic wedding ceremony, however, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star and the sales executive had called it quits . "[They're] done," the insider said at the time, adding that the pair had been "on the rocks" since their nuptials.

The split appeared to be short-lived, however, with Ferrell sharing a video of them taking a hike together in Alberta Peak, Colorado, in November 2019.

“Counting down the days until we are back adventuring in my favorite spot in the whole world!! We got up at 3:30 and headed out to Alberta Peak so that we could hike to the top by sunrise. It was already one of my most favorite hikes in Pagosa, but this experience made me fall in love with it even more," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "[It was] one of the top 10 best date [sic] of my life."

Keep scrolling to relive Ferrell and Vanloo's complete relationship timeline:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Missouri State
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Pablo Galavis
Person
Chris Harrison
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pablo#Relationship Timeline#Bachelor Nation
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy