Natasha Bure Slams JoJo Siwa After Calling Mom Candace Cameron Bure ‘Rude’: ‘Grow Up’

Natasha Bure and Candace Cameron Bure with JoJo Siwa insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Defending her mama! Natasha Bure is clapping back at JoJo Siwa for claiming mom Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met — and she didn’t hold back.

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,” Natasha, 23, wrote via her now deleted Instagram Story on Thursday, July 28, seemingly aiming her words at Siwa, 19. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

The California native added that “there are bigger issues in this world than this,” before telling the Nickelodeon star to “grow up.”

Natasha’s comments come just days after the Dance Moms alum took to TikTok to participate in a viral trend and alleged that Candace, 46, was the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. Siwa didn’t initially address the specific interaction she had with the Full House actress, but the duo’s 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show resurfaced amid the controversy.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge subsequently went into more detail about her history with Candace in a video obtained by Page Six . “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” the dancer said on Tuesday, July 26. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

She added: “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

“It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me,” Siwa explained.

Hours earlier, the former Hallmark Channel star posted a lengthy video via Instagram, revealing she had spoken to Siwa and apologized for their past misunderstanding.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” Candace recalled of their phone conversation in the social media footage. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

After the season 30 DWTS alum explained that when she asked Candace to take a selfie together, the Boy Meets World alum had replied, “Not right now,” which the Christmas Contest star feels guilty about in hindsight.

“I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” Candace recalled telling Siwa . “JoJo, I’m so sorry. … No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”