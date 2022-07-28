Parks Foundation Awarded $150K by VF Foundation for Adaptive Trail

The Greensboro Parks Foundation has been awarded a VF Foundation grant of $150,000 to construct an adaptive mountain bike trail in Keeley Park.

The trail will be Greensboro’s first inclusive mountain bike trail designed to allow individuals with disabilities to access the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of mountain biking. This intentional design will open the sport to people typically excluded from mountain biking by providing wider paths, more stable surfaces, and other features to all members of our community and the region.

“Greensboro Parks and Recreation strives to create an equitable park experience for our diverse population. The addition of an adaptive mountain bike trail at Keeley Park will allow us to create more opportunities for individuals of all abilities to experience the sport of mountain biking,” said Nasha McCray, assistant city manager and interim director of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

The adaptive mountain bike trail at Keeley Park fosters the VF Foundation's commitment to helping create a more equitable and sustainable world.

“The VF Foundation is proud to support Greensboro Parks and Recreation to help craft a special space where everyone, regardless of abilities or background, can stay active and enjoy connecting with nature in Keely Park,” said Gloria Schoch, executive director of the VF Foundation and senior director of global impact at VF Corporation. “We hope the inclusive design of the bike trail will inspire more community-centered projects across the country that are welcoming to all, to ensure everyone can thrive outside.”

This project will complement the Up in the AIR playground, the region’s largest “all children’s playground,” and other inclusive amenities developed as part of the Keeley Park Phase II Master Plan. Construction of the trail is anticipated to start in winter 2022 and open in early summer 2023.

The Greensboro Parks Foundation is a federal 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting a broad base of programs, services, and facilities that enrich the lives of Greensboro and Guilford County residents by strengthening financial and volunteer resources for the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.