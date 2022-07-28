ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After School Program Begins Enrolling Students August 1

Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open registration at its After School program to children ages 5-12 beginning August 1. The cost is $30 per child, per week. Sign up online.

Regular program hours, which are from 2-6 pm, Mondays through Fridays, may be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days and some school holidays. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to inquire whether your child’s bus drops off at our centers.

To speak to a program manager, contact your local recreation center.

