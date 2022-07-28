Thompson Center sale finalized with Google to be building’s lone occupant

chicagocrusader.com
Related
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois
An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
Let CTA Get You to the Largest Music Festival in Chicago: Lollapalooza!
Extra service to various events including Lollapalooza, Navy Pier Fireworks, Chicago Fire FC and Red Stars games at Soldier Field, baseball games and more. Skip the costs of gas and parking or ride-hail services, hop on board the CTA and use that extra cash at Chow Town or on concessions and cool merch at any of this weekend’s events, including the highly anticipated Lollapalooza festival. Customers can save more on unlimited rides by purchasing either the CTA’s 1-Day ($5) – more economical and convenient than a gallon of gas – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.
Ramifications of redlining from the Great Depression still felt today
A study by the Cook County Treasurer’s Office finds that government-sanctioned, racist housing policies dating back 80 years continue to harm lower-income, mostly minority communities throughout the county. The bulk of distressed properties in Chicago and its suburbs fall into areas redlined by the U.S. government in 1940, or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
34th annual Say No To Drugs & Violence parade & College Resource fair
We’re excited to announce that yes there’s also a lot of good going on in Chicago’s West Side Austin neighborhood – – much more than just bad reports and violence. And the start of the new school year begins in approximately 30 days. Both of these are cause for Community Celebration!! And we’re having one on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Bluesman Fernando Jones presents Hungry for Music
Hungry for Music is a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children and is embarking on a national tour to establish chapters in several U.S. cities. The chapter set-up journey, which began June 25 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, takes its next step with a Blues concert in Chicago.
Report highlights growing rate of car theft in Chicago
A new report looks into the car theft rate in Chicago, which has tripled since 2019. The report was conducted by Wirepoints and examines the growing issue of car theft in the Windy City. The analysis shows that the amount of carjacking incidents has increased year by year. Ted Dabrowski,...
Bears release new alternate orange helmets for 2022-23
In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears unveiled their new alternate orange helmet that will be worn during two games of the 2022-23 season. Similar to the traditional navy blue helmet, the alternate orange helmet will have the traditional wishbone ‘C’ helmet decal but it will be navy blue with a white keyline and the facemask will also be navy blue.
Blues great Clarence Carter achieved independence and stardom stroke by stroke
The Chicago Crusader is reposting this article in recognition of 32 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act. He started off early wanting to be an attorney, but the college that Blues guitar great Clarence Carter attended didn’t offer that major. So, he pursued a degree in what has proven to beneficial for himself and his fans—music. Carter was in Chicago recently to kick off the Chicago Blues Fest and, as well, to help spread awareness about the Americans with Disabilities Act’s (ADA) 25-year anniversary.
Black grocer receives $13.5M city grant to buy Save-A-Lot stores
After a wave of grocery closings resulting in food deserts, the city of Chicago on Monday, July 18, announced that it awarded a $13.5 million grant to Yellow Banana, a Black-owned grocery company that wants to buy and renovate Save-A-Lot stores on the South and West sides. The grant was...
Mega Millions Jackpot now $1,025,000,000
While the jackpot rolled in last night’s Mega Millions drawing, an Illinois Lottery player woke up this morning as a millionaire after matching all five numbers. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142. The Illinois Lottery...
CTA and Metra offer the most convenient, affordable way to Lollapalooza
Both agencies adding service and capacity for the four-day festival. CTA and Metra are adding extra service and expanded capacity to serve the tens of thousands of music fans headed to Grant Park for the four-day Lollapalooza 2022. Starting Thursday, July 28 and running through Sunday, July 31, Metra will...
Butcher Boy Cooking Oils and CTA roll out vintage wrapped railcars
These retro-themed railcars are part of the agency’s celebration of 75 years in service. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), in partnership with Butcher Boy Cooking Oils, released the latest ultracool, vintage wrapped railcars as another way to commemorate the CTA’s 75th anniversary celebration this year. Customers can expect to see the decorated railcars on the Blue Line starting Monday, July 25, allowing them to take a step back in time.
Crowning Reverend Jackson “King” called historic
After His Royal Highness King Nyaho Tamakloe, VI, crowned Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., King of the African Diaspora during an historic coronation last Saturday, July 16, he apologized several times for the role Africans played in the surge of slavery in America and promised to give land to Africans Americans if they come back home.
Calumet City mayor presents balanced $53M budget to city council
$8 million in revenue increases from prior fiscal year. Thaddeus M. Jones, mayor of Calumet City, introduced a balanced $53 million fiscal budget to the Calumet City City Council for passage. The presentation also illustrated $8 million in revenue increases from the prior fiscal year. “I am honored to present...
Jesse Brown VA addresses unique needs of Native American veterans
Native Americans have always been ready to serve our country. They have the highest record of military service per capita in the United States. For example, over 42,000 Native Americans served in Vietnam, and 90 percent of those were volunteers. However, they are also some of the least likely to...
Digital Navigator Program launched at South Side YMCA
Comcast announced July 20, 2022, that it will invest $500,000 over the next three years in digital equity programs at six YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago locations in the city. The investment is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. The investment and partnership will support the launch and scale of Digital Navigator programs at the six Y locations to help individuals and families access the Internet and digital skills programs. Digital Navigators are individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations, like the YMCA, who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and build digital skills.
Girls Like Me Project honors Black women media vanguards
At an intimate event on Saturday, July 16, the Girls Like Me Project, Inc. (GLMPI) honored local Black women in news media who have been instrumental in advocating for Black voices in Chicago. The honorarium also recognized the birthday of African American investigative journalist, educator, and anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells..
Crusader analysis shows Cook County Jail population highest in four years
With nearly six months to go, Cook County’s current jail population is the highest in four years, according to a Crusader analysis of data from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office as of July 18. With reports of Chicago police making fewer arrests and residents reporting less crime, the...
Over 1000 to gather to say goodbye to Mother Geraldine Flowers
“NOBODY SHOULD GO TO BED HUNGRY,” says Mother Flowers. Over one thousand people are expected to pay their respects to the woman who was known as “Chicago’s Community Mother,” Ms. Geraldine Flowers. Mother Flowers passed away on Thursday, July 14th at home following a brief illness.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1