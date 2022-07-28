IHCDA to pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO