IHCDA to pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 29, 2022

Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment
INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where things stand heading into the final […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expert discusses effect abortion legislation could have on Indiana's November election
INDIANAPOLIS — As lawmakers debated increasing abortion restrictions this week, some GOP senators questioned how their votes would affect the polls in November. "I love Jesus more than I love being in the Senate," Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton said, as he acknowledged that he would vote to remove rape and incest exemptions from the Indiana bill.
Indiana House passes $80M in family support, $1B in taxpayer relief
(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
wrtv.com
Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
WLFI.com
Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
State announces plan for $760 million in opioid settlement money
Attorney general was part of lawsuits against manufacturer, distributors. Gov. JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans Friday, July 29, for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies. Illinois expects to receive approximately $760 million over 18 years from...
95.3 MNC
Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for August 2022
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Shepherd’s Cove, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, IN 46517. *This distribution will serve 300 households. Friday, August 5, 2022 – Kosciusko County – Produce Distribution. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: God’s...
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
Melton comments on committee passage of unpopular abortion ban roposal
Senate Bill 1 passed out of the Senate Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee with a vote 7-5. Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) released the following statement:. “After the public testimony we received, there’s no reason the proposed abortion ban bill should have passed out of committtee. This goes...
What to know (and eat) at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its three-week run on Friday and there’s plenty to do and eat at the fairgrounds. On Thursday, fair officials were putting on the finishing touches to get ready to welcome back Hoosiers for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions. “The energy is back, the staff is so […]
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
wamwamfm.com
House and Senate Debate Tax Refunds
You’re still likely to get some tax money back from the state — but there’s disagreement over how and how much. House and Senate committees have unanimously approved the plans Republicans outlined last week for returning some of Indiana’s record six-billion-dollar surplus to Hoosiers. The House...
indyschild.com
5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana
Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
wdrb.com
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures.
