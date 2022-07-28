www.southernhomemagazine.com
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
Cape Gazette
Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment
It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
outandaboutnow.com
It Takes More Than A Village
Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
delawaretoday.com
Give Your Delaware Home Deep Sea Vibes With These Pieces
This trove of sea-inspired pieces from around Delaware is everything you need to keep the summer vibes going this season. Price upon request | Kurtz Collection, Wilmington and Glen Mills. Kurtz Collection‘s summer pieces have plenty of references to the sea. This urchin vase is a perfect touch to any...
Delaware kids become marathon runners thanks to non-profit
A Wilmington couple created "I Can Do 26.2 Kids" to race to end childhood obesity.
After Operating It for Decades, Family Follows Through Sale of Brandywine Picnic Park in East Bradford
Brandywine Picnic Park.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. Brandywine Picnic Park, at the former Lenape Park site in East Bradford Township, has found its new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 31, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion DOJ responds to McGuiness’ claims of unfair trial: ‘She is wrong’ Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent Culture Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary ... Read More
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WMDT.com
Inside the Delaware State Fair: The Clean Up Crew that makes it happen
DELAWARE STATE FAIR- At the Delaware State Fair you can get all kinds of food from all kinds of vendors, but behind the scenes, a crew of dedicated clean team members are busy making sure any trash generated by vendors is disposed of as quickly as possible. One member of...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Delaware
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these seven highly-rated buffets in Delaware. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Indian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
WBOC
Delaware Coastal Cleanup to be Held in Sept.
DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup is just a few weeks away. The 35th annual cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites across the state to help keep the beaches and waterways free of trash. Those...
delawarepublic.org
Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list
The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
firststateupdate.com
DNREC Imposes New Registration Requirement For Hunters
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
9 Delaware restaurants earn Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
It’s not unusual for an Italian restaurant to offer Italian wines, but at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, nearly all wine on the list comes from that country. (Two dessert wines are from Portugal.) The carefully cultivated list is one reason why Lupo Italian Kitchen is one of...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Maryland (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Maryland. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WBOC
DNREC Seeks Volunteers for Delaware Coastal Cleanup
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is hosting the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites statewide to help keep the state’s beaches and waterways free of trash. Volunteers are encouraged to sign...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
