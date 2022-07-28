ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware

Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
Cape Gazette

Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment

It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
outandaboutnow.com

It Takes More Than A Village

Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
delawaretoday.com

Give Your Delaware Home Deep Sea Vibes With These Pieces

This trove of sea-inspired pieces from around Delaware is everything you need to keep the summer vibes going this season. Price upon request | Kurtz Collection, Wilmington and Glen Mills. Kurtz Collection‘s summer pieces have plenty of references to the sea. This urchin vase is a perfect touch to any...
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 31, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion DOJ responds to McGuiness’ claims of unfair trial: ‘She is wrong’ Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent  Culture Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary ... Read More
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WBOC

Delaware Coastal Cleanup to be Held in Sept.

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup is just a few weeks away. The 35th annual cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites across the state to help keep the beaches and waterways free of trash. Those...
delawarepublic.org

Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list

The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
firststateupdate.com

DNREC Imposes New Registration Requirement For Hunters

Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Maryland (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Maryland. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WBOC

DNREC Seeks Volunteers for Delaware Coastal Cleanup

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is hosting the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites statewide to help keep the state’s beaches and waterways free of trash. Volunteers are encouraged to sign...
DELAWARE STATE

