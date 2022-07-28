Heyday Skincare opens in Old Town

Glossier has opened its fifth retail location in Washington D.C., following the permanent store opening in Miami back in March. The D.C. location has a chic and sleek aviation theme that pays tribute to the Jet Age of the 1940s. Nestled in the D.C. Georgetown area, the store is covered with retro details in a pastel, minimalist design that flows into the overall concept. Upon entering, guests will as if they’ve entered a modern pink airport. Airport runway-inspired lighting and plane windows are found on the first floor where visitors will ascend a set of stairs to an open, light-filled second floor tastefully arranged with Glossier’s full-range of products and gorgeous selfie-ready spaces.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO