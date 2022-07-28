Heyday Skincare opens in Old Town

alextimes.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
northernvirginiamag.com
Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro
After 12 years, Zack Ridenhour returns as executive chef to bring this acclaimed Clifton eatery back to its neighborhood restaurant roots. Trummer’s has something new up its sleeve — again. Nearly three years ago, the decade-old, highly acclaimed restaurant Trummer’s on Main completed a major renovation and menu...
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
Hypebae
Welcome to Terminal G: Look Inside Glossier’s New Washington, DC Location
Glossier has opened its fifth retail location in Washington D.C., following the permanent store opening in Miami back in March. The D.C. location has a chic and sleek aviation theme that pays tribute to the Jet Age of the 1940s. Nestled in the D.C. Georgetown area, the store is covered with retro details in a pastel, minimalist design that flows into the overall concept. Upon entering, guests will as if they’ve entered a modern pink airport. Airport runway-inspired lighting and plane windows are found on the first floor where visitors will ascend a set of stairs to an open, light-filled second floor tastefully arranged with Glossier’s full-range of products and gorgeous selfie-ready spaces.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
ffxnow.com
Bad Axe Throwing is out at Mosaic District but aims to reopen elsewhere
The former Bad Axe Throwing spot at the Mosaic District in Merrifield is being wiped clean. Work to demolish Suite 190 at 2985 District Avenue has been underway for the past month, based on Fairfax County permits, as property owner EDENS prepares the space for a potential new tenant. For...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
Inside Nova
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
weaa.org
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
