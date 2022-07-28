Stephen Hodges: Re-instate management team to reopen Gunstock quickly

www.laconiadailysun.com
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness tendered his resignation at 12:08 p.m. Friday, just over an hour into what would be nearly a two-and-a-half-hour-long, non-public session during the commission's emergency meeting at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Two minutes after Ness resigned, Commissioner David Strang departed the meeting. Ness and Strang attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
GILFORD — During their Friday noontime meeting, Gunstock Area Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert issued a 5 p.m. deadline for Belknap County leadership, specifically the Belknap County Delegation, to take a stand on the issue of Gunstock. At 5 p.m., they stood outside Gunstock’s ticket office with a...
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Cary L. Cram, 53
BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
Ernest R. Duncan, 80
BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 132 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon last Friday.
Strang calls emergency meeting of Gunstock commission for Sunday afternoon, says he won't resign
GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda. Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from...
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
