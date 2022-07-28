'Halo: Infinite' Campaign Co-Op Tested With Steam Deck In The Mix

digg.com
digg.com
Gaming Vets Promise To Make Blockchain Games Fun And Sustainable
The runaway success of Axie Infinity and StepN has convinced a flurry of entrepreneurs that web3 gaming, where the ownership of in-game assets is in the hands of users via blockchain adoption rather than a centralized platform, is the future.
digg.com
'Season: A Letter To The Future' Delayed To Q1 2023
Scavengers Studio has delayed "Season: A Letter To The Future" from its previously planned fall 2022 release window to Q1 2023.
digg.com
'Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels' — DigitalFoundry Tech Review
"Forza Horizon" and "Hot Wheels" made for a beautiful combination when the two franchises first collided in "FH3" - but this new expansion is even better!
digg.com
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
digg.com
Google Denies Rumor That Stadia Is Shutting Down
A rumor surfaced earlier this week saying that Google's cloud gaming service will be shuttered for good by the end of summer.
You Can Play ‘Squid Game’ in Real Life With Your Friends Starting Next Month (Without the Dying Part)
Click here to read the full article. Is this a green light — or red light? Interactive gaming company Immersive Gamebox, under a pact with Netflix, has developed an in-person “Squid Game” multiplayer game that will let groups of 2-6 people compete in a series of challenges inspired by the hit Netflix series, including Red Light, Green Light; Marbles; and the “Squid Game” itself. Every time you lose a challenge, you lose a virtual life — and each time you win, you earn virtual money in a piggy bank. Immersive Gamebox’s “Squid Game” experience is set to launch Sept. 21, at nine...
digg.com
"The Callisto Protocol:" Performance Preview
Striking Distance Studios have come out swinging for the top with its first Horror Survival game in "The Callisto Protocol."
digg.com
Analogue Comes Out Swinging With Pocket 1.1 Update: 'We’re Not F-ing Around'
But how open is Analogue's new core-friendly "OpenFPGA" platform? We ask the CEO.
digg.com
Who Won Every E3 Since 1995
Find out who won all but one of the shows, because 2020 didn’t have one. Updated with 2022!. Let me be perfectly clear: no one entity, person, game, product, piece of art, company, or thing can “win” an E3. You cannot win a convention that isn’t a real competition or match or contest. The silly idea that every year us gamers chronicle, in magazines and on the internet, a “winner” to E3 is preposterous, ridiculous, and downright criminal. But there is some credence to the thought that one press conference stood out from the others, but it’s usually in the toxic way fanboys pit conglomerates against each other like sports teams playing against each other.
digg.com
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
digg.com
New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure
The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry.
digg.com
Get Your Desk Space Back With Stacked Screens
Having two monitors is nice, but the space requirements are tough. Squeeze in more stuff by stacking one on the other. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. These folks have raised over a million dollars on Kickstarter with this clever stacked design. Starting at $499, the estimated...
