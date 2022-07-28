ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Halo: Infinite' Campaign Co-Op Tested With Steam Deck In The Mix

By Grant Brunner
digg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Gaming Vets Promise To Make Blockchain Games Fun And Sustainable

The runaway success of Axie Infinity and StepN has convinced a flurry of entrepreneurs that web3 gaming, where the ownership of in-game assets is in the hands of users via blockchain adoption rather than a centralized platform, is the future. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Season: A Letter To The Future' Delayed To Q1 2023

Scavengers Studio has delayed "Season: A Letter To The Future" from its previously planned fall 2022 release window to Q1 2023. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels' — DigitalFoundry Tech Review

"Forza Horizon" and "Hot Wheels" made for a beautiful combination when the two franchises first collided in "FH3" - but this new expansion is even better!. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Co Op#Digital Foundry#Video Game
digg.com

Google Denies Rumor That Stadia Is Shutting Down

A rumor surfaced earlier this week saying that Google's cloud gaming service will be shuttered for good by the end of summer. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

You Can Play ‘Squid Game’ in Real Life With Your Friends Starting Next Month (Without the Dying Part)

Click here to read the full article. Is this a green light — or red light? Interactive gaming company Immersive Gamebox, under a pact with Netflix, has developed an in-person “Squid Game” multiplayer game that will let groups of 2-6 people compete in a series of challenges inspired by the hit Netflix series, including Red Light, Green Light; Marbles; and the “Squid Game” itself. Every time you lose a challenge, you lose a virtual life — and each time you win, you earn virtual money in a piggy bank. Immersive Gamebox’s “Squid Game” experience is set to launch Sept. 21, at nine...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

"The Callisto Protocol:" Performance Preview

Striking Distance Studios have come out swinging for the top with its first Horror Survival game in "The Callisto Protocol." We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
digg.com

Who Won Every E3 Since 1995

Find out who won all but one of the shows, because 2020 didn’t have one. Updated with 2022!. Let me be perfectly clear: no one entity, person, game, product, piece of art, company, or thing can “win” an E3. You cannot win a convention that isn’t a real competition or match or contest. The silly idea that every year us gamers chronicle, in magazines and on the internet, a “winner” to E3 is preposterous, ridiculous, and downright criminal. But there is some credence to the thought that one press conference stood out from the others, but it’s usually in the toxic way fanboys pit conglomerates against each other like sports teams playing against each other.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure

The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

Get Your Desk Space Back With Stacked Screens

Having two monitors is nice, but the space requirements are tough. Squeeze in more stuff by stacking one on the other. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. These folks have raised over a million dollars on Kickstarter with this clever stacked design. Starting at $499, the estimated...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy