'Halo: Infinite' Campaign Co-Op Tested With Steam Deck In The Mix

Find out who won all but one of the shows, because 2020 didn’t have one. Updated with 2022!. Let me be perfectly clear: no one entity, person, game, product, piece of art, company, or thing can “win” an E3. You cannot win a convention that isn’t a real competition or match or contest. The silly idea that every year us gamers chronicle, in magazines and on the internet, a “winner” to E3 is preposterous, ridiculous, and downright criminal. But there is some credence to the thought that one press conference stood out from the others, but it’s usually in the toxic way fanboys pit conglomerates against each other like sports teams playing against each other.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO