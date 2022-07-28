ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater County, MT

Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims

Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings

Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Victim of fatal I-90 multi-car crash in Billings ID'd

UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M. Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday. The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stranded boaters rescued on Yellowstone River

Stranded boaters in the Yellowstone River in Billings were rescued Thursday morning by the water rescue team from the Billings Fire Department. According to the Facebook post from the Billings city government, the boaters spend the night on the water. A dispatch call came in Thursday morning with a report of three people and a dog stranded in a boat on the river. The driver of the boat and the dog swam to shore before the rescue team arrived.
Officers respond to two shootings in Billings over the weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers responded to two shootings in Billings over weekend on July 22 and July 23. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the first shooting occurred at the Lewis and Clark Inn on First Avenue North July 22 at 3:48 p.m. According...
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior

Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953

BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
