Stranded boaters in the Yellowstone River in Billings were rescued Thursday morning by the water rescue team from the Billings Fire Department. According to the Facebook post from the Billings city government, the boaters spend the night on the water. A dispatch call came in Thursday morning with a report of three people and a dog stranded in a boat on the river. The driver of the boat and the dog swam to shore before the rescue team arrived.

