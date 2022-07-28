www.stillwatercountynews.com
KULR8
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
Billings Police officer honored for saving toddler's life
First responders are heroes each and every day, often times putting their lives on the line in order to help others.
Coroner releases name of Billings man killed in I-90 pileup
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the name of a Billings man killed in a multi-vehicle pileup crash on Interstate 90.
KULR8
Victim of fatal I-90 multi-car crash in Billings ID'd
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M. Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday. The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
yourbigsky.com
Stranded boaters rescued on Yellowstone River
Stranded boaters in the Yellowstone River in Billings were rescued Thursday morning by the water rescue team from the Billings Fire Department. According to the Facebook post from the Billings city government, the boaters spend the night on the water. A dispatch call came in Thursday morning with a report of three people and a dog stranded in a boat on the river. The driver of the boat and the dog swam to shore before the rescue team arrived.
Update: 1 killed in four-vehicle crash on I-90 in Billings
A 59-year-old Billings man was killed in the four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
KULR8
Officers respond to two shootings in Billings over the weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers responded to two shootings in Billings over weekend on July 22 and July 23. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the first shooting occurred at the Lewis and Clark Inn on First Avenue North July 22 at 3:48 p.m. According...
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
Billings motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver ID'd
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed by an alleged drunk driver.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Parents react to Billings Public School's rescinded mandated mask policy
Billings Public School’s board of trustees rescinded their mandated mask policy on Monday. Many parents are relieved they can make their own choices while others are concerned.
mtpr.org
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior
Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
montanasports.com
Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953
BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
