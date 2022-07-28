Here’s where and when DFW families can get free school supplies

nypressnews.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Five Dallas ISD schools begin classes today
While most North Texas schools start classes within the next couple of weeks, today is the first day for five Dallas schools which are part of a two-year experiment with a longer school year.
Back to School: Year begins for students in 5 Dallas ISD schools
DALLAS - It’s the first day of school for a handful of schools in the Dallas Independent School District. It’s also the first day for the district’s new superintendent. Five schools in Dallas ISD began their school year Monday. They are on what’s called the school day redesign schedule, which gives them an extra five weeks of instruction.
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year
Dallas - With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year. Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19...
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
One Week After Fire, Balch Springs Families Prepare for Back to School
Families are coping, but it’s been hard, especially for those with kids ready to return to school in just over a week. As her family dug through the rubble of a lifetime of memories, 14-year-old Kayla Quinonez returned home for the first time since the fire. There are painful...
North Texas parents thankful for school supplies giveaway amid soaring prices
DALLAS - The ongoing inflation has only made things worse for families that struggled even before prices for everything started to rise. With the start of school coming, that means new clothes, new shoes and school supplies will cut even further into budgets. The price of just about everything is...
D Living Last Month: Dallas Loves Luxury … and Castles
Last March, I came across a 1920s-era castle for sale on Tokalon Drive. As a lifelong lover of European palaces, Tudor cottages, and fairytales, I was immediately obsessed. I got to thinking, how many castles are for sale in Dallas? Then: can I convince my bosses to let me write about it?
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots
City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
Back-to-School Health Checkup (August 1-4)
Back to School Physicals, Check-up, Vaccines. LBU Pediatrics 3111 Sylvan Ave. Dallas 75212 or LBU Oak Cliff 4732 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas 75211 4-7 pm.
Kids Paradise, Add a Ferris Wheel to This Pool Rental in Rowlett, Texas
It seems as though you can rent anything online now, including renting out a swimming pool. With the extreme heat that Texas can bring it’s nice to know all of your options and with the website Swimply, you can rent not only a pool but lots of other things depending on what the property has to offer and some of the offerings are extravagant. There is one pool you can rent in Rowlett, Texas that even allows you to rent a small Ferris wheel for kids 15 years of age or younger.
Fort Worth Zoo hosting Back-to-School member event on Aug. 4
The Fort Worth Zoo is gearing up for back-to-school season. Join the zoo on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the last 'summer soiree' before the kiddos go back to school.
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions
The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
Fort Worth PD celebrating back-to-school with free outdoor movie, school supplies giveaway
Children are about to head back to school soon and the Fort Worth Police Department is giving away free school supplies.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
And just like that, buyers no longer have to offer $20,000 over list to snag a home in North Texas
DALLAS — It wasn’t that long ago that Lisa King, a Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s realtor in the firm’s Lakewood office, was advising clients to put an aggressive, “clean” offers the minute they saw a home they liked. "Clean" meant waiving option periods, appraisals and...
