ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy – A Force For You: Updated Clean Energy

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faoIU_0gwj5viT00

Consumers Energy and key stakeholders throughout Michigan have agreed on a settlement related to the company’s Clean Energy Plan, a sweeping proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electric generation by 2025, making the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free.

  • Protecting the Planet: We’ll be one of the first energy providers in the nation to stop using coal. We’ll be coal free by 2025, and with more solar energy, battery storage, and energy efficiency – we’ll be able to deliver clean and reliable energy to all of our customers across Northern Michigan and around the Lower Peninsula.
  • Saving Customers Money: Our updated Clean Energy Plan creates price stability and helps customers save an estimated $600 million dollars through 2040. Consumers Energy would also continue its successful energy waste reduction programs that have saved customers more than $4 billion since 2009. In addition, the company has committed to continue to fund utility bill assistance programs for low-income customers.
  • It’s not just Clean Energy but it’s Reliable Energy, too: To help bridge the gap from closing our coal plants to building 8,000 MW of Solar by 2040, we plan to purchase the Covert Generating Station in Van Buren County, a natural gas-fired power plant. This will help ensure we continue to provide reliable energy to all of our customers.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Energy Efficiency#Green Energy#Solar Energy#First Energy#Reliable Energy#Mw Of Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy