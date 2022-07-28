Zoo Boise lion euthanized due to declining health

Zoo Boise announced Wednesday that its female lion, Mudiwa, was euthanized Tuesday morning due to declining health.

“This is a hard situation for all of our staff, volunteers and visitors,” Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock said. “It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our beloved animals. There is no doubt Mudiwa’s presence in Boise has made a strong impression and her legacy will live on.”

Test results following the Mudiwa’s death confirmed the lion was suffering from kidney cancer that had metastasized to her intestines, liver and lungs, according to a press release.

Mudiwa was 22 years old. The mean life expectancy for lions in captivity is 17 years.

According to the release, zoo staff started to notice something was off when Mudiwa began to lose weight and her appetite fluctuated dramatically. During a series of exams over the past six months, the zoo’s animal care and veterinary staff performed x-rays, an ultrasound, fine needle aspirates, and multiple bloodwork tests to determine a cause. The results showed the lion’s kidneys had a protein buildup and its kidneys were working at 33% at the most.

Mudiwa’s physical health, food and fluid intake, and desire to move drastically declined over the past week, which led zoo veterinary staff to make the decision to euthanize the big cat, per the release.

Mudiwa arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008 along with her sister, Obadiah, and male lion, Jabari. They were the first lions to join the Zoo Boise family. Zoo Boise is still home to 9-year-old male lion, Revan.

“Mudiwa has been a mainstay at Zoo Boise for many years and we appreciate the community’s support during this time,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “She was an important part of our zoo family and she will be missed.”