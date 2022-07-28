Harbor View project remains a hotly debated topic among Redwood City residents and city officials

www.rwcpulse.com
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City seeking applicants to fill vacancy for City Council District 4
The Redwood City Council voted last week that it plans to appoint a council member to the currently vacant district 4 to complete the remainder of Michael Smith’s term. Smith, who had served in the role since November 2020, stepped down last month to move back east to care for a family member.
rwcpulse.com
A local high schooler reflects on her summer serving the community at a housing nonprofit
Suntanning and lazy beach days were not on the menu for Helena Landels this summer. A rising senior at Sequoia High School, she was one of just five students selected as a 2022 Silicon Valley Bank of America Student Leader, a paid eight-week internship allowing young students to serve their communities through first-hand work with local nonprofits.
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy
The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
point2homes.com
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Sues Owner of Rose Garden Home, Calls It a ‘Public Nuisance'
The City of San Jose says a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood has become so rundown that it’s a public nuisance. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit in an effort to force the owner to clean it up or tear it down. Residents told NBC Bay...
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
rwcpulse.com
Time is running out to submit candidacy for the Redwood City School District Board
There are two seats up for election on the Redwood City School District Board of Trustees this November, trustee area 2 and trustee area 5. For those interested in running or who would like to bring more voices to the table — the time is now. Applications for candidacy are being accepted until Aug. 12.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
NBC Bay Area
Valley Water Offering to Buy Morgan Hill Homes Impacted by Anderson Dam Retrofit Project
Work to retrofit the Anderson Dam has left some homes unsafe in Morgan Hill. Some homeowners said they have been told engineers are unable to stabilize their homes as the seismic retrofit project continues. The impacted residents expressed their concerns during a recent Valley Water meeting. Valley Water said it...
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor. His narrow win was secured by... The post East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland residents win longest rent strike in city's history, push landlord to sell property
After a six-year battle and almost two-and-a-half years of not paying rent, the tenants at a 14-unit Oakland building claimed victory over their landlord. Instead of tenants getting evicted, their landlord is no longer involved.
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
NBC Bay Area
Competition for Bay Area Apartments Heating Up
Bay Area housing prices are starting to drop, but renting an apartment in the region is getting tougher. There appears to be three main factors making it difficult to nail down an apartment. First, a lot of people are heading back to the office and therefore back to the area. Also, lack of inventory and rising mortgage rates are making it hard to buy a house. Finally, there's a scarcity of apartments as construction has slowed over the last few months.
