ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harbor View project remains a hotly debated topic among Redwood City residents and city officials

By Leah Worthington
rwcpulse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rwcpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy

The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#City Council#Infrastructure#City Hall#Malibu Grand Prix#Eli
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
point2homes.com

255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062

Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
WOODSIDE, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours

VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers

Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor. His narrow win was secured by... The post East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach

There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
travelawaits.com

New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023

There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Competition for Bay Area Apartments Heating Up

Bay Area housing prices are starting to drop, but renting an apartment in the region is getting tougher. There appears to be three main factors making it difficult to nail down an apartment. First, a lot of people are heading back to the office and therefore back to the area. Also, lack of inventory and rising mortgage rates are making it hard to buy a house. Finally, there's a scarcity of apartments as construction has slowed over the last few months.
CAMPBELL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy