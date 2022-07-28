Google gives an update on its $1B commitment to combat Bay Area housing crisis

www.rwcpulse.com
Related
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
stockxpo.com
Home prices cooled at a record pace in June, according to housing data firm
A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on July 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The number of homes for sale in the U.S. increased by 2 percent in June for the first time since 2019. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. Rising mortgage rates and inflation...
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Silicon Valley
Renting in the Bay Area on a minimum wage salary? You’ll need at least 3 jobs
Trying to rent a two-bedroom, Bay Area apartment on a minimum-wage salary? You’ll need to hold down at least three full-time jobs to make it happen. That’s the alarming conclusion from a new nationwide report that highlights the gap between what housing costs and what people earn, underscoring the affordability crisis gripping the country as a whole — and California and the Bay Area in particular.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
point2homes.com
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
California program to help prospective homeowners with down payment
(KRON) – California will soon be rolling out a program that will help citizens pay for down payments. According to Zillow, the average house price as of Thursday in San Francisco is $1.4 million, and the surrounding Bay Area is not much cheaper. “Plenty of clients who I would love to work with, who cannot […]
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
Silicon Valley
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
KCRA.com
How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code
It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
Silicon Valley
UC Berkeley can begin construction of $312 million housing development at historic People’s Park, judge rules
UC Berkeley’s proposal to develop housing at People’s Park dodged another bullet Friday — more than a half-century after a similar plan sparked a violent clash that established People’s Park as a hotbed of social dissent. An Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
NBC Bay Area
Valley Water Offering to Buy Morgan Hill Homes Impacted by Anderson Dam Retrofit Project
Work to retrofit the Anderson Dam has left some homes unsafe in Morgan Hill. Some homeowners said they have been told engineers are unable to stabilize their homes as the seismic retrofit project continues. The impacted residents expressed their concerns during a recent Valley Water meeting. Valley Water said it...
San Jose dedicates funds to maintain its oldest park
The oldest municipal park in California just celebrated its 150th birthday, and yet its upkeep doesn’t get the love and respect it deserves. Nestled amid the rugged foothills of the Diablo mountains, Alum Rock Park offers 720 acres for residents and became critical open space during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck indoors. Children who sat for hours in front of computers during distance learning escaped from the pandemic in nature, rolling hills and playgrounds.
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor. His narrow win was secured by... The post East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
rwcpulse.com
Vegan variety: 10 Peninsula eateries serving up plant-based fare
For plant-based eaters on the Peninsula, it can often feel like there is a lack of fully plant-based restaurants or eateries that carry substantial vegan options. San Francisco may be home to many innovative vegan restaurants, but there are several establishments on the Peninsula serving up delicious plant-based food. This list is in no way exhaustive, but it provides plant-based options for made-to-order cakes, Chinese food, quick bites and more from Mountain View to Daly City.
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County accepting applications for Civics 101 Academy
The County of San Mateo is now accepting applications for the Civics 101 Academy, a nine-week course that provides participants with a comprehensive look at how the local government works. According to the County, Civics 101 Academy will offer a series of workshops and hands-on exercises that will provide participants...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County ranked second most expensive place to live in the country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County has the disturbing but not surprising distinction of now being the second least affordable community in the entire country. It even ranks ahead of Silicon valley as far as rental affordability. The report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition was jointly...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Sues Owner of Rose Garden Home, Calls It a ‘Public Nuisance'
The City of San Jose says a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood has become so rundown that it’s a public nuisance. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit in an effort to force the owner to clean it up or tear it down. Residents told NBC Bay...
Comments / 0