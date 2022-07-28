TLCHD: Probable monkeypox cases identified in Lucas County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With the baby formula shortage continuing, BGSU alum Christine Robinson saw a way to help parents and guardians find the formula they need. The concept is simple: members of the Formula Hunters Facebook group complete a form with their name, child's formula brand and how soon they will run out of their current supply. The information is then placed into a database where it is viewable by other members of the group.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO