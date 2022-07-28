TLCHD: Probable monkeypox cases identified in Lucas County

www.wtol.com
Sewage issues close N. Huron TARTA Transit Hub on day it reopens
TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations. Andy Cole, the communication and marketing manager for TARTA, said the sewage issue is...
Local organization offers CPR and first aid classes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Knowing CPR and first aid are crucial in making ever second count in a dangerous situation where lives are on the line. Victims of cardiac arrest or other emergencies require immediate on-site medical attention, something that can be provided by a CPR-certified individual, resulting in lives saved. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, keeps oxygen flowing to the brain and other crucial organs until normal heart rhythm is restored.
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
Witness a wedding-themed living history day at the Wood County Museum
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Museum will hold their 19th annual Living History Day later this month on Aug. 28. The free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature interpreters and reenactors who will tell stories of Wood County's earlier days, including its history, people and places.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
'Formula hunting': BGSU alum's group gets formula to babies in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With the baby formula shortage continuing, BGSU alum Christine Robinson saw a way to help parents and guardians find the formula they need. The concept is simple: members of the Formula Hunters Facebook group complete a form with their name, child's formula brand and how soon they will run out of their current supply. The information is then placed into a database where it is viewable by other members of the group.
Blissfield Superintendent asks voters to approve $42 million bond issue to improve schools
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Community Schools officials are asking for the public's help to improve the district by voting for a $42 million bond issue on Tuesday. The bond would be paid for through a $4.8 million property tax sold in two series; one in December 2022 and one in December 2024.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital ranked No. 1 in the area by U.S. News & World Report
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Toledo Hospital was named the best in the Toledo area Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. The publication's annual Best Hospitals list ranked Toledo Hospital No. 1 for the third consecutive year. The rankings combine the collective services by Toledo Hospital, Flower Hospital, the Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital and Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital - all of which are run by ProMedica.
City of Adrian holds press conference discussing the fate of Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian city officials held a news conference discussing the next steps for the displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments on Friday morning. The conference happened a day after the city declared a state of emergency. The apartment building was determined to be structurally unsound by Lenawee County engineers on Monday morning when the residents were instructed to quickly pack their things and exit the building, unsure of when they will return.
WTOL 11 Leaders in Action: Healing veterans with horses at Swanton Township farm
SWANTON, Ohio — It sometimes takes a lot of pain and suffering to serve our country and those feelings can last for years after a conflict. But a local woman is doing what she can to help and she deserved a surprise. WTOL 11's Tim Miller and Dan Cummins...
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
Maumee City Schools selects interim superintendent, effective immediately
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from a related story regarding Maumee City Schools' superintendent position that aired on July 12, 2022. The Maumee City Schools Board of Education announced in a press release on Friday the district's interim superintendent selection. The change is effective immediately.
New Shotspotter system added in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has added another tool to fight crime in the city with a third ShotSpotter device on the east side. The device is able to monitor when gunshots go off in its surrounding area. TPD said they look at extensive crime data to...
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
Findlay Police Department testing body and dash camera systems
According to the governor's office, an estimated two-thirds of all Ohio police departments are not equipped with body camera systems. Recently, one of Ohio's larger communities has been working to change that for their officers. When Myranda Beach, who recently moved to Findlay, heard her new law enforcement agency has...
Man shot in east Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
Stellantis investing $83 million in Dundee plant to produce new HEV engine
DUNDEE, Mich. — Stellantis is making a large investment in its Monroe County plant to produce a new engine for future automobiles. The American auto manufacturer announced Monday it is putting $83 million into the Dundee Engine plant for the production of a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The new 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged unit will eventually power two future North American Hybrid-Electric Vehicle models based on current production in Europe.
Senate Republicans vote against PACT Act, local veterans react
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, Senate Republicans surprised everyone by voting against the bipartisan PACT Act, which would have expanded healthcare for the country’s veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits during their time in the service. There's been a firestorm of reaction from veterans across...
