Evansville, IN

AC And Classic Country Debut On A Pair Of Southwest Indiana Stations.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago
www.insideradio.com

city-countyobserver.com

Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond

EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
insideradio.com

MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Minnesota Names Ava Lynn LaRue Its Inaugural Mentee.

MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Minnesota, a newly launched partnership between Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. and the Minnesota Broadcasters Association (MBA), announces that Ava Lynn LaRue has been named its inaugural mentee. The Minnesota-based mentoring program, with Minnesota Broadcasters Association President Wendy Paulson at the helm,...
MINNESOTA STATE
visitowensboro.com

See Grammy-Winning Oak Ridge Boys Live in Owensboro

With a huge fan base that spans decades, the Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing you a night of Grammy-winning country music at the RiverPark Center on September 9. The Oak Ridge Boys have been touring and making music together for 50 years, creating one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have resulted in dozens of country music hits, many of which have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Student-led radio programming getting a signal boost

Sadly, The Scratch 93.7 FM is being de-claw-missioned. The student-led radio station that began with a meager quarter-watt signal broadcasting over the Jasper High School parking lot in 2014 and grew to 100 watts covering most of Jasper and even creeping into the outlying areas — on a good day, it could be heard in Huntingburg and Ferdinand — will be no more after next Monday.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?

Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Ascension St. Vincent Getting Their Own Police Department

Patient safety is top priority for Ascension St. Vincent hospital. That is the reason for adding an in-house police department. Two former Evansville police officers, Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are the first two on the hospital’s force. This new addition will take the stress off EPD...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY

