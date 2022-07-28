ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone cautions, 'You don't want to hit something that big'

By Pete Thomas
 3 days ago
Yellowstone National Park on Thursday revealed that about 75 large animals are killed by vehicle strikes annually, and encouraged motorists to follow posted speed limits.

“Help us protect the wildlife by following the speed limit and staying alert for animals crossing the road,” the park cautioned on Facebook. “You never know what will be around the next bend!”

Last July, a park spokeswoman told FTW Outdoors that motorists were involved in 241 known collisions with large animals during a five-year period.

That same month, an image captured by Dianna Borgmier, showed a large SUV with its front end badly damaged during a nighttime collision with a bison. The bison did not survive.

The image, however, might help persuade motorists to be extra cautious at night, when bison and other large animals are more difficult to spot. (Image posted below.)

Photo: Dianna Borgmier

The maximum speed limit in Yellowstone is 45 mph, “not only for human safety, but to protect wildlife,” the park stated Thursday.

Yellowstone is home to more than 5,000 bison, which can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds. “Trust us… you really don’t want to hit something that big,” the park cautioned.

