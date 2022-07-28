Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced heavy rainfall have diminished across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts will be very light and remain under one tenth of an inch. With that said, flash flooding is likely ongoing in the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edgewood, Tijeras, Cedar Grove and Sedillo. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 177 and 190. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO