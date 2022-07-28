ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus are already looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba just two weeks since he rejoined the club... with the Serie A giants 'lining up a move for Chelsea flop Saul Niguez' after the French star suffered an injury that could keep him out for MONTHS

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Chelsea flop Saul Niguez has reportedly emerged as an option for Juventus as they look to dip back into the market for a midfielder following Paul Pogba's injury layoff.

With Juventus having made Pogba one of their summer priorities, the injury comes as a significant setback to the club as they seek to rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri.

Pogba, who signed for the club on a free transfer this summer having left Manchester United, suffered a lesion to his right lateral meniscus in his knee, an injury that could potentially sideline him for months and may force him to miss this year's World Cup in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nlvyr_0gwiW4FS00
Saul Niguez, who is back at Atletico Madrid after a loan spell with Chelsea, has reportedly emerged as an option for the Italian giants

'Following the pain reported in his right knee, Paul Pogba was subjected to radiological investigations which revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation,' the club said in a statement.

According to El Larguero, via Calciomercato, Saul - who disappointed on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid last season, only appearing 10 times in the Premier League - has emerged as an option for the Italian giants.

It is said that Saul was offered to Roma earlier in the summer as Atletico bid to get the midfielder off their wage bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXgUe_0gwiW4FS00
Saul endured a tough spell with Chelsea and failed to nail down a starting place under Thomas Tuchel

Roma reportedly turned that offer down and as such Saul has been offered elsewhere, specifically to Juventus on the back of Pogba's injury.

With Pogba set to be out for at least a few months, the Bianconeri are reportedly strongly considering going back into the market for a midfielder. The club have been active in the market so far this summer, and backed by the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, have money to be able to explore replacement options.

Saul himself has spoken about his loan at Chelsea and his excitement to get back to work at Atletico, specifically working under manager Diego Simeone.

He said that despite his time with the Blues not working out how he would have liked, it was still a good experience for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdlQX_0gwiW4FS00
Paul Pogba has been diagnosed with the lesion of the lateral meniscus in his right knee

'I am looking forward to it, very excited to return home and mentally at my best. I really want to see my teammates, to see the coach and go back to work under him,' he said.

'Despite the fact that I didn't have the desired minutes, I think it was a good experience for me to go out at a time when I wasn't feeling well mentally.

'I can only be grateful to all the people at Chelsea for their trust and to my teammates for making the year very bearable and helping me, and to Atleti for having made it easier.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQVvu_0gwiW4FS00
The former Manchester United star's injury may force Juventus into a rethink over transfers

He added: 'I think this season has helped me to improve in many aspects, I have learned a lot and that will come in handy for this new season.

'I am aware that I am coming off a loan in which I have not had many minutes and that I have to get a place in the team with work, perseverance and a lot of sacrifice, something that is very expensive because there is very high competition, we have an enormous team competitive.

'I come with a lot of humility, thinking of working and helping the team in everything I can and from wherever I play. I really want to show that, despite having a difficult year, it has been very good for me to improve and grow in many aspects, both sporting and personal.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

David Beckham 'edges closer to Inter Miami's $1bn stadium complex and is only one approval away from building starting'... but soccer legend is warned if public benefits 'are not clear the final vote will be delayed'

Inter Miami owner David Beckham edged closer to beginning construction on a new $1billion stadium complex. The billion-dollar project, named the Miami Freedom Park, is said to include a 25,000-seat stadium for the MLS club, a luxury 750-room hotel, a retail center and an office. The soccer legend is now...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

