ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Shock twist in the Manly pride jersey saga as club boss says the seven players who boycotted on religious grounds are open to playing in the rainbow jumper next year

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Manly Sea Eagles owner Scott Penn has revealed the club's seven pride jersey boycotters are open to playing in the rainbow jumper next year.

Mr Penn held peace talks with the players in Narrabeen, in northern Sydney, on Tuesday to hear the footballers' reasons for refusing to wear the jumper.

The club boss said they were 'frustrated' they had not been previously consulted on the decision to adopt the LGBTQI+ insignia on the team's jumpers.

'The players were upset that they felt the way it was portrayed was in conflict to their religious beliefs,' Penn told 9News.

Asked whether Manly's pride jersey would be permanently off the cards for future games, Penn said 'No.. Many is all about inclusiveness'.

'We want to continue this theme,' he said.

'The message they were very clear on was let's work together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2xi9_0gwiVQNA00
Manly Sea Eagles owner Scott Penn (pictured) has revealed the seven jersey boycotters are open to wearing the jumper next year 

Penn said the players' future at the club were not in doubt and 'no one is pointing fingers at anyone.'

The club boss also said players welcome a sit down with manly legend Ian Roberts - the first rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995.

'The players we just met with are keen to talk to him and get their message across and also hear from him,' he said.

The development comes after the players were banned from attending Thursday's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park following a meeting with NSW Police and Sea Eagles identities on Wednesday.

Northern Beaches Police Crime Co-ordinator Sergeant Damon Flakelar spoke to coach Des Hasler, interim CEO Gary Wolman and Manly head of operations and events Shelley O'Malley - with the club trio deciding it was best the players stay away to ensure their safety.

Both the Sea Eagles and police felt concerns could be 'heightened' in the crowd if the players watched their teammates in the flesh at Brookvale Oval.

They planned to watch the action from inside a gym at the newly opened Centre of Excellence - but that idea has been scrapped.

The traditional dugout on the halfway line was also deemed not safe enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgk7v_0gwiVQNA00
Manly's seven pride jersey boycotters have been banned from attending Thursday's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park, including Josh Schuster (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fm0fI_0gwiVQNA00
It is believed the seven stars - including Josh Aloiai (pictured) - had planned to support their teammates at Manly's home ground before being warned off on the advice of NSW Police

'For the safety and wellbeing of the players, the club has decided that it's best that they don't attend the game,' Wolman told News Corp.

It is also believed one of the NRL stars has been threatened on social media.

Hasler and Sea Eagles general manager of football John Bonasera contacted the players on Wednesday afternoon to tell them to stay home on Thursday.

It is believed all seven NRL stars wanted to attend the game - but accepted the club’s decision.

Earlier this week, Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley stood themselves down from the Sea Eagles clash with the Sydney Roosters.

All the players felt the rainbow strip their teammates will wear on their pride jersey doesn't align with their religious and cultural beliefs.

Concerns for the players' welfare were first raised when coach Des Hasler and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans fronted the media to offer an apology for the pride jersey fiasco on Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRO09_0gwiVQNA00
Coach Des Hasler and Sea Eagles general manager of football John Bonasera contacted the players on Wednesday afternoon to tell them to stay home on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYXxC_0gwiVQNA00
Manly's supporters are tipped to be out in force to support their new look team on Thursday at 4 Pines Park

Cherry-Evans said his seven teammates hadn't raised any concerns with him when he was asked if he'd checked on their mental state amid worries they are being labelled bigots.

It also emerged that some of the lower-grade players who were asked to replace the seven boycotters also refused to wear the inclusive strip and would not play in the clash, which will have a major bearing on Manly's chances of making the final eight.

Both teams are level on points, with Manly ninth and the Roosters eighth, as they chase a finals spot with just six rounds left in the regular season.

Hasler promised in the press conference the side would do 'something special', but it will need to be a miracle if they are to beat a red-hot Roosters side.

Club CEO Gary Wolman and owner/chairman Scott Penn - who is expected to fly in from New York and attend the game at 4 Pines Park - were conspicuously absent from one of the most startling press conferences in the club's history on Tuesday.

It's also been revealed actors Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth knew about the jersey long before the players found out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6iMY_0gwiVQNA00
Actor Hugh Jackman (pictured) received his new Manly pride jersey a fortnight ago and proudly posed for a photo

Manly had been in talks about a pride jersey for some time and that one of its sponsors first approached the club about the idea more than a year ago.

A Sea Eagles tragic, Jackman received a pride jersey two weeks ago, which he proudly donned for a photo to help promote Thursday night's blockbuster.

Jackman posed for the photo as a favour to his great mate Sydney radio star Gus Worland to help promote the inaugural Gotcha4Life Cup, The Australian reported.

The cup, played between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters, is the one the jerseys were made for.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Hugh Jackman
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs could STOP taking the knee as captains fail to come to a collective agreement... with some questioning whether the gesture should be reduced or dropped - with a final decision due early next week

Premier League captains are set to confirm whether they will continue to take the knee next season - with doubts emerging whether the gesture has the backing of all 20 squads. Players have backed the anti-racism symbol for more than two seasons, taking a knee before every game since football returned following the first pandemic lockdown in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Moment English cyclist Joe Truman suffers HORRIFIC 45mph crash after colliding with a fellow rider at Commonwealth Games, leaving him unconscious and with a broken collarbone

England cyclist Joe Truman was knocked unconscious following a horrific crash when riding at 45mph in the keirin, as his old housemate Jack Carlin went on to win a silver for Scotland. Truman suffered a broken collarbone in the collision, with the 25-year-old sent flying on the final lap of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations

The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Jumpers#Manly Sea Eagles#Lgbtqi#Nrl#Nsw Police
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Pay Iranian Hulk to never step foot inside a boxing ring again': Fans blast social media sensation's 'shambles' display on his ring debut - which ended in KO defeat by 'Kazakh Titan'

Boxing fans took to social media to blast the 'Iranian Hulk' following his disappointing display in the ring on Sunday night. Hulk, real name Sajad Gharibi, made his long awaited boxing debut on the latest Wick N' Bad card in Dubai, three months after his fight against Martyn Ford was cancelled.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Aaron Ramsey joins French side Nice on a free transfer after leaving Juventus - with the Welsh midfielder keen for first-team football ahead of the World Cup this winter

Aaron Ramsey has completed a move to Nice on a free transfer, with the French club also hoping to seal a deal for Kasper Schmeichel. The Wales midfielder had been without a club after settling the final year of his contract with Juventus last month. After Sportsmail exclusively revealed Nice's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sydney could lose this year's NRL grand final to Brisbane TODAY - after NSW Government refused to blow billions building MORE stadiums the city doesn't even need

Sydney could lose hosting rights for the 2022 NRL grand final to Brisbane on Tuesday - unless the NSW Government delivers on its long-standing promise to upgrade suburban grounds across the Harbour City. Fed-up Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys wants assurances from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle finally land Carrick... with Michael's younger brother Graeme set to take over as Under-18s coach as off-field restructuring continues under new Saudi owners

Graeme Carrick, the younger brother of former England star Michael, is set to join Newcastle United as Under-18s coach as the club's off-the-field restructuring continues. The 37-year-old has been employed by the Football Association for 15 years, most recently as a youth coach developer, and has an excellent reputation within the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Farewell to a true legend: Scottish football left in mourning after former Celtic favourite and Lisbon Lion John 'Yogi' Hughes dies at the age of 79... with ex-forward a key part of 1967 European Cup-winning squad

Scottish football was on Monday night mourning the loss of a Celtic legend after the death of John 'Yogi' Hughes at the age of 79. The prolific forward scored 189 goals in 416 appearances for the Parkhead club and was a key part of the famous 1967 European Cup-winning squad.
WORLD
Daily Mail

David Beckham 'edges closer to Inter Miami's $1bn stadium complex and is only one approval away from building starting'... but soccer legend is warned if public benefits 'are not clear the final vote will be delayed'

Inter Miami owner David Beckham edged closer to beginning construction on a new $1billion stadium complex. The billion-dollar project, named the Miami Freedom Park, is said to include a 25,000-seat stadium for the MLS club, a luxury 750-room hotel, a retail center and an office. The soccer legend is now...
MIAMI, FL
PC Gamer

Overwatch Contenders game grinds to a halt after both teams refuse to play

They were protesting an earlier decision that switched the number of rounds mid-match. When Ex Oblivione and 01_Esports took to the stage for July 28's Overwatch Contenders European Summer Series, nobody could have predicted what would happen. As the two teams dashed towards Nepal's capture point, commentators were hyped up and ready to talk through a heated match. Except nothing happened, as the two teams refused to play in protest of a poor administrative decision made earlier in the day.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

514K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy