Blue Ridge Poison Center: Delta-8 THC edibles driving jump in calls

The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO