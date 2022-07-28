ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, VA

Blue Ridge Poison Center: Delta-8 THC edibles driving jump in calls

virginiapublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
virginiapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ridge Muse

Fading away as I lose the battle of old age

The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Blue Ridge, VA
Blue Ridge, VA
Health
WFXR

Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Poison#Marijuana Plants#Delta#Diseases#General Health#Uva Health
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA

Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
thingstodopost.org

7 Top-Rated Hotels in Dublin, Virginia

Discover the best hotels in Dublin, Virginia including Hampton Inn Dublin, Holiday Inn Express Dublin, an IHG Hotel, Sleep Inn & Suites Dublin Near Claytor Lake State Park, Knights Inn & Suites Dublin, Quality Inn Dublin I-81, Hampton Inn Dublin, Rockwood Manor. 1. Hampton Inn Dublin. 4420 Cleburne Boulevard, Dublin,...
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WDBJ7.com

Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave away,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
GLADE HILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning. Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire. When they arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy