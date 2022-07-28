Blue Ridge Poison Center: Delta-8 THC edibles driving jump in calls

virginiapublicradio.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absenceCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fallCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Muse
Fading away as I lose the battle of old age
The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
wfxrtv.com
Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
chathamstartribune.com
Mount Cross, Tyler Avenue pet owners urged to keep animals for rabies investigation
Pet owners in the Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue area are urged to keep their pets inside as health officials continue to investigate and trap animals in connection with a rabid fox that has attacked people. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recommended trapping other potential animals in those areas...
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Highest paying jobs in Lynchburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wfxrtv.com
Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 heads to national pageant with personal sickle cell mission
(WAVY) — “Our new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen for 2022 is … Roanoke Valley, Ayana Johnson!” And before the announcer could finish, the crowd at Roanoke’s Berglund Center went wild. On June 25, 16-year-old Ayana Johnson of Suffolk, dropped to her knees, a few...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Animal Shelter at full feline capacity, offers ‘name your price’ adoption
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Animal Shelter announced on Thursday that it is at full capacity when it comes to felines. The shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 28 that it is offering a “name your price” adoption special for all cats and kittens with an approved application.
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
thingstodopost.org
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Dublin, Virginia
Discover the best hotels in Dublin, Virginia including Hampton Inn Dublin, Holiday Inn Express Dublin, an IHG Hotel, Sleep Inn & Suites Dublin Near Claytor Lake State Park, Knights Inn & Suites Dublin, Quality Inn Dublin I-81, Hampton Inn Dublin, Rockwood Manor. 1. Hampton Inn Dublin. 4420 Cleburne Boulevard, Dublin,...
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WDBJ7.com
Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave away,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning. Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire. When they arrived,...
WSLS
More than 100 dead striped bass found between Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources discovered more than 100 dead striped bass between Pulaski County’s Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park over the span of just a few days. The agency reports that its Aquatics staff found 43 dead striped bass,...
