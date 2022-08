Single game football tickets for University of South Carolina home football games are on sale now to the general public. Fans can purchase single game tickets for the Georgia State game on September 3 for $40 each, Charlotte on September 24 for $50, South Carolina State on October 1 for $40, Texas A&M on October 22 for $70, Missouri (Homecoming) on October 29 for $70, and Tennessee on November 19 for $75. The Georgia game remains on sale exclusively for Gamecock Club members.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO