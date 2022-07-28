ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Harold L. Bates (1927-2022)

By Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lebtown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

Julius R. “Jules” Alexy, Jr. (1937-2022)

Julius R. “Jules” Alexy, Jr., 84, of Myerstown, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Friday, September 17, 1937, to the late Julius R. Alexy, Sr., and Genevieve Alexy nee Florek in Philadelphia. He was a member of St. Mary’s Assumption of...
MYERSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Edward Harold McGowan (1950-2022)

Edward Harold McGowan, 72, of Lebanon, flew on angel’s wings to his next adventure on the late afternoon of Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He passed suddenly in his home. Ed was born on January 3, 1950, to Harold E. McGowan and Thelma P. McGowan (Light) in Lebanon. He is...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy