Karen F. Hallman (1955-2022)

As of Sunday night, WWSM-1510 has gone dark – kind of. WWSM is now exclusively available through online streaming on its website. The station, which got its start broadcasting out of owner and country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett’s sheepskin outlet in Bethel, made its last radio broadcast on July 31 following a lightning strike earlier in the month. The 5000 watt Harris transmitter at the station’s studios along Colebrook Road wasn’t completely shot by the strike, but it was seriously damaged and only capable of putting out a 1000 watt signal post-bolt.

BETHEL, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO