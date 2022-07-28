KCSO asks for public’s help to find teen

www.bakersfield.com
BPD seeks public's help to find missing teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing. Samara Martinez was last seen at 1:30 a.m. July 25 in the 500 block of Monterey Street. Martinez is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.
Dogs escape home, maul man to death in California city
SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man who was out on a walk, authorities said. Selma police officers responding to a call Sunday afternoon in a residential part of the city found someone trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the police department said in a statement. Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.
Kern Medical's operator OKs 3-year labor agreement
The Kern County Hospital Authority on Monday approved a three-year labor agreement with the union representing more than 1,600 nurses and other health-care workers at Kern Medical. The deal provides significant wage increases that the hospital said will help it retain existing employees and recruit new staff. KCHA's approval follows...
Funeral services for August 2, 2022
Mary Battistoni, 100, Bakersfield, August 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Community Voices: Remembering a warrior who fought against injustice
Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.
Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry. For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
Myriad problems persist in dealing with overdose deaths
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in October 2017. Despite billions of dollars spent on research, outreach and treatment in the nearly five years since, Kern and counties throughout the nation are still being ravaged by rising addiction rates and opioids that seem to have grown more lethal in that span.
Community Voices: Kern County falls even further behind as assessed property valuations take significant hit
Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.
ROBERT PRICE: Between big ones, ‘Quakersfield’ dealt with so many aftershocks, some people named them
Today is the 70th anniversary of another earthquake. Here in earthquake country, every day is the 70th anniversary of an earthquake, or earthquake aftershock. The vast majority are too weak for most humans to notice. This summer, however, is the 70th anniversary of Kern County’s defining seismic upheaval, the series of geologic shakes — many of magnitude 5.0 or greater — that started on July 21, 1952, and concluded, in terms of significant aftershocks, on Aug. 22, 1952.
Go & Do: Just two hours from Bakersfield, visitors enjoy massive trees at Trail of 100 Giants
The 97,581-acre Windy Fire destroyed and damaged giant sequoias and other trees growing in Sequoia National Forest last fall. But a popular interpretive trail about a two-hour drive from Bakersfield reopened in May. It provides a great opportunity to see some of Earth’s largest — and oldest — trees.
Digital classrooms continue to evolve for Kern students
Times have changed, and the way lessons are taught in Kern County schools has definitely changed too. Dusty old chalkboards have been replaced by whiteboards with digital, touch-screen displays. The Chromebook laptop is standard issue, like the Trapper Keeper days of old.
Bakersfield Matters: Kern County Museum: 16 acres of Kern's rich history await
Perhaps the greatest education one can receive in Kern’s rich history in one place is on 16 acres at the Kern County Museum and its Pioneer Village on Chester Avenue. Founded in 1941, it opened in the Kern County Chamber of Commerce building in 1945. The 1868 Barnes family log house was added to the then-county fairgrounds property adjacent to the chamber building, and by the early 1950s, the museum morphed into an educational facility and community cultural center, luring tourists from near and far.
Standard School District is rising
As summer comes to a close, we are taking the time to reflect on the past year while preparing for the future. We have been extremely grateful for the flexibility and resilience of our students, parents, staff and community partners as we finished out what has truly been a school year like no other! We see a need to blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that gives rise to innovative ideas for a better future for all students.
Taft College: Key component in the education pipeline for 100 years (1922-2022)
Nestled in the heart of agriculture and energy, Taft College offers programs in career technology education, dental hygiene, English, engineering, social and behavior science, math and science, business, allied health and life sciences, arts and humanities, and more. Taft College even offers distance education for students to achieve their educational goals at their convenience.
Oil industry skeptical of Newsom's focus on leaky wells
As repair work finishes up on dozens of idle oil wells found recently to be leaking methane in Bakersfield, the industry is criticizing a recent effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to characterize the emissions as a risk to public health and safety as well as a climate-change priority. The governor...
SNAP! — Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner
Four community leaders were inducted into the Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame during a dinner held July 7 at Seven Oaks Country Club. The honorees were certified public accountant Louis Barbich, foster mother Shirley Haney, Upside Productions Management founder and owner NaTesha “T” Johnson, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
