KCSO asks for public’s help to find teen

As summer comes to a close, we are taking the time to reflect on the past year while preparing for the future. We have been extremely grateful for the flexibility and resilience of our students, parents, staff and community partners as we finished out what has truly been a school year like no other! We see a need to blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that gives rise to innovative ideas for a better future for all students.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO