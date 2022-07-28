Kolache Factory announces contest winners

www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Hiking Club celebrates 65th anniversary, invites people to join
It might just be the best first day of the rest of your life!. If you like to hike, love nature, adventure and want to join a club celebrating 65 years of passion and friendships, then the Indianapolis hiking club may be for you!. The club is currently celebrating over...
Fox 59
Gallery Pastry on 16th Street’s Summer specials
INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating Summer with Gallery Pastry’s newest location on 16th Street. From extended hours to something special for customers ages 21 and over, the pastry shop has a little something for everyone this season. Executive Pastry Chef Youssef Boudarine and Chef Scott Weiss stopped by the FOX59...
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Fox 59
Indy Chicken & Beer Festival next Saturday on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony brought some friends along Friday to tell us about an event celebrating two staples of life: chicken and beer. Bradley Houser, co-founder and CEO of EatHere, and Kara Hawkins, founder of Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, talked about what to expect when more than 30 local restaurants and brewers collide.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis
When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
lastwordonsports.com
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
WISH-TV
IMPD to host free youth summit Aug. 20
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people. IMPD Chief Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022”...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 5,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning’s storms. At 1:30 p.m., just under 4,000 AES Indiana customers are without power. Check the AES Indiana outages map to find out when power in your area will be restored.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
WISH-TV
Fazoli’s announces special buy-one-get-one deal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Lasagna Day was Thursday! Fazoli’s has a special deal they wanted to share. Fazoli’s Manager of Catering Sales, Megan Cunningham, spoke with News 8 about their special deal they have going on now through August 3.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana
Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
Fox 59
Garfield Park Farmers Market is just a walk in the park
INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more. The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9...
Fox 59
How to use up all your summer tomatoes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.
WISH-TV
Westfield closes in on bidder for Grand Park purchase
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield city government says it has 16 individuals interested in buying or operating Grand Park Sports Complex. The 400-acre, multisports complex serves as the training camp of the Indianapolis Colts. It also hosts various prep school sports and tournaments, concerts and political rallies. Jake...
