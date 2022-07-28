The long road of recovery for survivors, loved ones impacted by Highland Park mass shooting

www.wglt.org
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Man found dead on Orange Line tracks
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he fell from a fence along the Orange Line. The man was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Seven dead, including five kids, in head-on crash near Chicago: Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire, Illinois, on Sunday, Illinois State Police said. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed around 2:11 a.m., according to police. The passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way, police said.
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning. Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Highland Park temporarily moves memorial items honoring parade shooting victims
Memorial items honoring the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting were temporarily moved Monday.
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Illinois man died following a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway on Saturday, July 30. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials say a custom late model Corvette drag car had lost control on the...
West Elsdon crash: SUV hits tree, then grocery store; occupants flee, Chicago police say
The car and front of the store appeared to be heavily damaged.
Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
Parent of young girl found in South Chicago located
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have located the parent of a young girl found in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said the child was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.The girl is said to be between the ages of 2 and 7, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair, and a light brown complexion. The child has birthmarks on the left knee and right side of her ribcage. She was found in good health with no signs of neglect wearing a size 6x in clothing with no shoes. No further information was immediately available.
Popular Chicago YouTube drag performer killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago police are searching for the person who shot multiple times into a backyard, killing the man who lived there and leaving a scene riddled with bullet holes.
5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash
(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children […]
5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar
CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
Crystal Lake man, weeks away from retirement, paralyzed after SUV plows into home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Crystal Lake man has been left paralyzed, after an SUV plowed into his home last week.Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and...
