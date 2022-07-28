The long road of recovery for survivors, loved ones impacted by Highland Park mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have located the parent of a young girl found in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said the child was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.The girl is said to be between the ages of 2 and 7, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair, and a light brown complexion. The child has birthmarks on the left knee and right side of her ribcage. She was found in good health with no signs of neglect wearing a size 6x in clothing with no shoes. No further information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO