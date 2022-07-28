ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

The long road of recovery for survivors, loved ones impacted by Highland Park mass shooting

wglt.org
 4 days ago
www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man found dead on CTA train tracks on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on CTA train tracks on the city’s South Side. Police said the man was discovered on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday. According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead on Orange Line tracks

CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he fell from a fence along the Orange Line. The man was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS News

Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning. Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Road#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Wbez#Npr
KRMG

5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb

WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
WHEELING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Parent of young girl found in South Chicago located

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have located the parent of a young girl found in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said the child was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.The girl is said to be between the ages of 2 and 7, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair, and a light brown complexion. The child has birthmarks on the left knee and right side of her ribcage. She was found in good health with no signs of neglect wearing a size 6x in clothing with no shoes. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar

CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
WHEELING, IL
wcsjnews.com

Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Crystal Lake man, weeks away from retirement, paralyzed after SUV plows into home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Crystal Lake man has been left paralyzed, after an SUV plowed into his home last week.Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy